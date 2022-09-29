Nicola Peltz gushes as husband Brooklyn Beckham cuddles up to his mother-in-law Claudia in Paris

Nicola Peltz gushed about her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz on Thursday when she shared a sweet Instagram post of the former model.

Penning ‘I love my mother’, the 27-year-old heiress, shared a photo when her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 23, hugged her mother-in-law Claudia during their trip to Paris.

But it comes when Nicola is embroiled in an ongoing feud with his mother, Victoria Beckham – after alleging that the fashion designer ’emptied’ her during the design process of her wedding dress.

Nicola shared a video of her mother in the first slide of the carousel, filming Claudia using a handbag as a makeshift umbrella.

She asked ‘how does that work for you, Mom?’ as the… The 67-year-old replied: ‘Not really, but it’s fine’ – with her daughter giggling behind the camera.

Another shot into the post showed Brooklyn donning a bright red Balenciaga co-ord beaming from ear to ear as he wrapped an arm around his mother-in-law.

The pair shared a host of posts from Paris during the city’s fashion week, which will feature a show from Brooklyn’s mother Victoria on Friday.

And with the former Spice Girl inviting her eldest son and his wife to the show, it looks like they might be making some repairs at the fashion event — if they attend.

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola have been circulating for several weeks, with the latter adding fuel to the fire during a recent interview with Grazia.

In the interview, the actress claimed that she was “thrown out for days” by her mother-in-law during the design process of her wedding dress.

Initially, the rumor of a breakup started when Nicola wasn’t wearing a Victoria Beckham wedding dress – which she claimed during the interview was her original plan, before being told the designer’s studio couldn’t make her a dress.

In the bombshell interview with Grazia, she revealed: “We hooked up to design the dress, and then a few days went by without me hearing anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “support each other one hundred percent.”

But insiders have said Nicola is pushing a “false story”, leaving Victoria “bewildered” as to why she “continues to stir up rumors of a feud” rather than stopping them.

And Nicola telling her side of the story has led to even more family drama, with David defending his wife Victoria while having a rare showdown with son Brooklyn.

According to MailPlus writer Alison BoshoffDavid told Brooklyn ‘we don’t do this in our family’ because he ‘lost his temper’ with the budding chef.

A source said: ‘I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had reason to talk loudly to him, but now he finally has.

“He broke up with him and said to him, ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know we don’t do this in our family.’

Victoria’s runway show could be an opportunity to sort things out for the family, with reports that she and David have reached out to sort things out.

A source said: ‘Honestly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married the Beckham clan. David and Victoria have both reached out to her to try to make peace and find a way to get along.

“David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and his wife, and have the chance to welcome her into the fold, especially since Brooklyn practically lives with his in-laws.”

If the couple attend the Victoria’s show in Paris, it will be the first time they’ve all been seen together since they were photographed in Italy earlier this summer.