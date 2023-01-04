Nicola Peltz cosies up to designer pal who jokes he’s making her husband Brooklyn ‘jealous’

<!–

Nicola Peltz’s boyfriend joked that he made her husband Brooklyn “jealous” when he kissed her on the cheek in a striking photo uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress, 27, sported a red lip as she cuddled with designer Giuliano Calza before uploading a photo with Brooklyn, 23, sporting a flushed cheek after being smothered in kisses.

In the artsy shot, Nicola looked incredible sporting the bold rouge lip and leaning her head back in GCDS fashion founder Giuliano.

Taking the comments into account, Giuliano wrote: ‘make Brooklyn gelly’.

Brooklyn joined in on the joke when he posed with Nicola for another photo showing lipstick marks on his lips.

It comes as the couple recently flew to Mexico with Selena Gomez and friends to ring in the New Year.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, has become increasingly close with Nicola and Brooklyn, jokingly calling them a “throuple.”

And there is increasing speculation that Selena is in a relationship with none other than Brad, the brother of her good friend Nicola.

Selena also celebrated Thanksgiving with Brooklyn and Nicola and went to their house where Brad, 33, was also there for the festivities.

Romance? It comes as the couple recently headed to Mexico with Selena Gomez and friends to ring in the New Year (Nicola and Selena pictured together)

Brad, a Yale graduate, is an entrepreneur who serves as the founder and CEO of Mymo, an automated scheduling solution that “improves the patient-physician experience.”

Pop culture podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat has speculated that Selena and Brad are dating along with many of the star’s fans.

“Streets say Selena Gomez is dating Brad Peltz omg,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Selena is dating Brad Peltz?”

Celebrations: Selena celebrated Thanksgiving with Brooklyn and Nicola and went to their house where Brad (pictured) was also present for the festivities

It’s not known how Selena originally met Brooklyn and Nicola or how this unexpected friendship blossomed, but it seems the friendship group is definitely enjoying their time together.

Brooklyn missed a family Christmas with father David, mother Victoria, brothers Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and sister Harper, 11.

And when she reached out to her eldest son on social media, Victoria wrote that she missed him as she shared a photo of the rest of the family.

She wrote, “Daddy is upholding the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.’