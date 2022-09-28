Nicola Peltz Beckham joins husband Brooklyn at Balmain show while Cher closes the catwalk

Nicola Peltz Beckham made sure to turn heads when she attended the star-studded Balmain show with her husband Brooklyn on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

The couple posed outside for photos before taking a front row seat to watch a latex-clad Cher, 76, close the runway.

The actress, 27, looked sensational in a leather crop top and textured mini skirt that showed off her tiny waist.

Nicola increased her height with a pair of sky-high platform heels and slipped into opaque tights.

To complete her look, she wore her dark brown locks in a shimmery style and carried a black leather bag with gold details.

Brooklyn opted for a sleek white shirt with wide-leg pants and patent brogues.

Cher walked alongside French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing as she closed the runway and slipped into a sassy, ​​form-fitting ensemble.

She showed off her incredible figure in the futuristic one-piece with a plunging neckline and matching gloves.

The singer completed her look with a pair of leather platform boots and opted for a hint of metallic eyeshadow.

Elsewhere, Kylie Jenner, 25, slipped into a very daring crochet mini dress with a plunging plunging neckline.

The makeup mogul was joined by her good friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou who donned a complimenting dress made from the same fabric.

Footballer Neymar was also present, wearing an embellished jacket with satin pants and silver chains.

It comes as Brooklyn and Nicola shared photos of their high-end dinner with the Peltz’s, with Brooklyn posting a photo of him with his brother-in-law Bradley Peltz, 32, who is an ice hockey player.

While staying at the luxurious hotel on the peninsula in the heart of Paris, Nicola snapped her favorite late-night drink, hot chocolate, and tagged her husband in the Instagram story.

Sources have recently claimed there is an ongoing family rift between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, who is also heading to Paris soon for Fashion Week.

The couple, who have not shied away from packing on the PDA since they tied the knot in April, have been hand in hand as they prepare for the Balmain Fashion Show in France.

Meanwhile, Victoria herself was preparing for Paris Fashion Week and shared her excitement before heading to the French capital.

On Tuesday, she shared the show’s first official announcement, posting on her social media that her self-titled brand’s first appearance at Paris Fashion Week will be streamed via Instagram Stories, TikTok, YouTube and her website.

She also posted on her Instagram on Monday to her 30.2 million followers: “#ParisFashionWeek is calling! I’m so excited for a busy week ahead of my #PFW debut… á bientôt,” which translates to “Goodbye.”