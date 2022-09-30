Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn join the entire Beckham clan at Victoria’s PFW afterparty

She reportedly had a falling out with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham after alleging that the former Spice Girl “emptied” her during wedding preparations.

But Nicola Peltz seemed to put the drama behind him on Friday when she and her husband Brooklyn arrived early at Posh’s first Paris Fashion Week Show to show their support.

Later, the socialite, 27, slipped into a black leather dress as she and her beau joined the whole family to celebrate with a chic night out on the town.

All friends again: Nicola Peltz, 27, and Brooklyn Beckham, 23, joined David and Victoria in Paris on Thursday to celebrate the former Spice Girls’ runway show – amid feud rumors

The black frock had a boned corset and peplum detail, while she completed the look with a pair of towering white heels.

The stunner with natural makeup and a touch of eyeliner, paired with a large cross pendant necklace.

Letting her dark brown locks fall to her shoulders, Nicola lovingly grabbed her husband’s tie as he helped her down the stairs of their hotel.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn opted for a cerulean sweater that he wore over a casual white shirt and jeans.

The aspiring chef put his feet into black boots and brushed his hair back from his handsome face.

After the designer’s very successful catwalk show, the couple joined the whole family in the evening.

Wowza: Victoria looked stunning in a form-fitting green dress which she paired with quirky red boots as she joined daughter Harper, 11,

Brave David: David cut a neat figure in an ice blue suit that he paired with a saddle bag

Despite ongoing rumors of a family feud, Brooklyn and Nicola showed up to the show half an hour early to show their support.

The married couple arrived before the show started so they could wish Victoria good luck – with “Lots of hugs” going on as they all reunited for the first time since this summer, a source in the audience said.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There was a lot of laughter and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’

Support: Romeo lovingly put his hand on mother Victoria’s shoulder

Stylish: Cruz opted for a double denim look while shielding his eyes behind shades

It comes after Victoria couldn’t hold back tears earlier in the day when she collapsed on the runway – hugging her husband David during the performance.

The fashion designer, 48, was blown away as she hugged the former footballer – who sat in the front row to support them, alongside their three youngest children – Harper Seven, 11, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

‘There was a lot of love in the room’: Victoria was reunited with her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife at her Paris Fashion Week debut show while the couple attended and even came EARLY to congratulate her

Together again: Brooklyn seemed happy to be reunited with his family and hugged them on the runway as he reached out to hug the youngest sibling Harper – before bringing it in with David too

After the show, Brooklyn and Nicola posed in good spirits as they beamed as they sat next to siblings Romeo and Harper, father David and Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

Victoria posted the photo to her Instagram while gushing about the support, writing: ‘It’s Paris baby!! I am so grateful to my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB’.

Nicola re-wrote the photo, writing: ‘Congratulations @victoriabeckham on a wonderful show’.

Brooklyn seemed happy to be reunited with his family and hugged them on the runway as he reached out to hug the youngest sibling Harper – before bringing it in with David too.

Standing next to her husband, Nicola also gave her father-in-law David a hug as they appeared united on the show.