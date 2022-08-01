Nicola Coughlan unveils her dodgy sunburn after filming outdoors in regency gowns

She is one of the standout stars of the historical-romantic drama Bridgerton.

And on Friday, Nicola Coughlan revealed her dodgy sunburn after filming outside in regency dresses for season three of the hit Netflix show.

The Irish actress, 35, took to her Instagram Stories where she posted a photo of herself which showed her pulling down the neckline of her top to show off her red chest.

Nicola – who plays Penelope Featherington – was makeup-free as she smiled for the candid photo.

The actress wrote: ‘And so…the Bridgertan* returns’, explaining: ‘*sunburn you get when you wear a regency dress.

Last month, Bridgerton confirmed that filming for the highly anticipated third series had begun and has also teased that three new cast members are joining the Ton.

The popular period drama confirmed it is back in production after its record-breaking second season was released in March.

Costume issues: Nicola plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix show (pictured with Claudia Jessie in character as Eloise Bridgerton)

The third series will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix announced that Bridgerton was back in production with a teaser video in which cast members appeared on-screen and held up three fingers.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, was the first to appear on screen and grin as he held up two fingers, before flipping his hand and blinking three fingers – hinting at the transition from season two to three.

Adjoa Andoh, who stars as the savage Lady Dunbury, also made the gesture as she walked past a row of trailers while looking at her phone, with her character’s extravagant hairpiece in place.

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, flashed a huge grin as she popped her head out of her trailer to join in, followed by a laughing Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton).

Other cast members who contributed to the announcement were Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Lady Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), and Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich).

The footage ended with Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, opening a carriage door to reveal Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown.

Nicola, wearing her character’s signature rouge wig, announced, ‘Bridgerton Season 3 filming has officially begun!’

The couple, who will be the focus of season three as their relationship appears to develop, left in the carriage at the end of the video.

New faces: It has also been revealed that new cast members Daniel Francis (left) and Sam Phillips (right) will join the romantic series

Cast: And James Phoon (pictured) – who has appeared in Wreck – plays the role of Harry Dankworth in the third series

In addition to the exciting news that filming is back on track, it has also been revealed that three new cast members will be joining the romantic series.

Daniel Francis, who previously starred in Stay Close, will join the cast as Marcus Anderson, “a charismatic presence who lights up every room he enters, attracting the attention of certain matriarchs in the barrel — and the wrath of others.”

Meanwhile, The Crown’s Sam Phillips plays Lord Debling, described as a genius gentleman with “unusual interests.”

A description of his character adds: “But with wealth and a noble title to back his eccentricities, he will have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.”

And James Phoon – who has appeared in Wreck – plays the role of Harry Dankworth in the third series.

A summary of his character reads: “What Dankworth lacks in humor and intelligence, he more than makes up for in seriously good looks.”