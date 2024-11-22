Nicola Coughlan looks incredible in a little black dress after detailing the secret to her Hollywood glow-up – from early morning workouts to beauty treatments and plenty of water

Nicola Coughlan oozed glamor as she attended the TASAKI 70th anniversary floating shell exhibition at Selfridges in London on Thursday.

The Derry Girls star, 37, was a vision of beauty in a caped black minidress with asymmetrical sleeves and fringe details which she teamed with sheer stockings and pumps.

She amplified the look with TASAKI Atelier Waterfall fine jewelry.

Nicola has been the star of Hollywood this year thanks to her leading role in the third season of Bridgerton.

The racy scenes saw her filmed naked alongside her co-star Luke Newton, and Nicola responded to a passive-aggressive comment about her weight when she attended a screening of Bridgerton.

After an assistant told her during a question-and-answer session that she was “very brave” for acting in nude scenes in the show’s third season, Coughlan responded with grace and wit.

Nicola has been the star of Hollywood this year thanks to her starring role in the third season of Bridgerton as Penelope Featherington.

Nicola has enjoyed success abroad (pictured at the Time100 Next event at Chelsea Piers in New York City last month)

“You know, it’s hard, because I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts,” Nicola said. ‘

We don’t get to see each other enough on screen. I am a proud member of the perfect breasts community and I hope you enjoy seeing them.’

In 2018, Nicola wrote a commentary for The Guardian, detailing the pain of being described as “a fat girl” and “overweight girl” by a theater critic in recent years.

She wrote: ‘I’m so lucky to be able to use my body to become all these fascinating women. But the prism through which my body is seen is inescapable.

‘I know I’m not alone; Women in my industry are constantly scrutinized for their appearance. It also affects male actors (I received messages from them), but the vast majority of comments came from women.

“Something in our society tells us that women’s bodies are fairly scrutinized in a way that men’s simply aren’t.”

Instead of focusing on weight, Nicola has always communicated to her fans the importance of healthy living.

She has credited morning workouts for keeping her fit and active.

The Irish actress only recently found fame for her role as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls in 2018, but now her success is global.

While she revealed that the key to her youthful complexion has been drinking plenty of water.

On her Instagram stories, she previously said: ‘Guys, news flash, water is good for your skin! “I can’t believe I was the first woman alive to realize the health benefits of water.”

The actress also revealed that she doesn’t waste money on expensive beauty products, as she gets her skincare from the Lush store, where she worked as a teenager.

Last month, Nicola slammed people who called her “brave as a plus-size woman” for baring all in Bridgerton while appearing on the cover of TIME magazine.

The Irish actress was named one of TIME’s Next Generation Leaders and the publication described her as “TV’s breath of fresh air.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nicola gushed about the honor as she shared a selection of snaps from a glamorous photo shoot.

“How overwhelming, what an honor, thank you @time for having me on your cover (!!!),” he wrote.

But in her interview for the magazine, Nicola mentioned how despite being a few sizes below the female average, she is called a “plus-size heroine,” and urged fans not to call her “brave” for stripping naked in the magazine. screen.

Nicola accessorized the look with TASAKI Atelier Waterfall fine jewelery as she posed with Gemma Chan and Yerin Ha at the event.

Gemma looked stunning in an ice blue dress and coat and wearing the TASAKI balance Palace necklace, bracelet and ring.

Fashionista Rahi Chadda cut a very elegant figure at the VIP event in a black and white outfit

DJ Fiona Jane looked great in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and ruffled hem.

“Don’t call me brave,” he said. “I have a great pair of tits; there’s nothing brave about that, it’s actually me showing them off.”

Nicola criticized the emphasis placed on her size and shape, asking: ‘What if I suddenly went to be a dancer and lost a ton of weight? You won’t like me anymore?’

“That’s crazy and very insulting,” he added.

Nicola went on to say that she didn’t like how fans focused so much on her looks while promoting the final season of the Netflix series, calling the comments “reductive and boring.”