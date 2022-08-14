Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig announce their baby boy is called Taylor Nate Adams

<!–

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig have revealed that they have named their newborn son Taylor Nate Adams.

The boxer, 39, and her model girlfriend, 24, welcomed their son last month and introduced him on Sunday in an interview and photoshoot with Hello! Magazine.

Speaking to the publication, Nicola gushed: “Being born my son is the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love.’

Special Name: Nicola Adams and Ella Baig Reveal Their Son’s Name as Taylor Nate Adams

Taylor was born a month early and weighed just 3lb 14oz, and Ella referred to him as a “fighter.”

She explained: “I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he definitely came out like that. He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet, like holding his own bottle.’

The couple revealed that they spent some time choosing Taylor’s name and chose to wait to see if the name suited him first.

Baby Joy: The boxer, 39, and her model girlfriend, 24, welcomed their son last month and introduced him in an interview and photoshoot with Hello! on Sunday! magazine

Nicola took the time to praise Ella and said, “It was great to see Ella’s body change and to see her give birth. I’m just so proud of her.”

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram last month that they had welcomed their first child alongside a first photo of the baby’s feet, with their hands around them.

The couple, who previously revealed it took four rounds of IVF to get pregnant, wrote about their love for their son.

Just like his mom: Taylor was born a month early and weighed just 3lb 14oz, and Ella called him a ‘fighter’

Model Ella wrote: ‘We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived.

“The first moment we saw you, we immediately felt love and the strongest bond. We went to the moon and back to get you and we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives watching you grow ❤️#babyboy #twomoms #twomums.’

The baby already has his own Instagram account and in addition to the first photo, the couple also shared a photo of them in the delivery room.

Ella had a caesarean section, while Nicola stood lovingly next to her.

In May, Ella hit back at trolls after sharing sweet pictures of her baby bump.

The model took to Instagram to post photos of herself in a gray dress rocking her blossoming bump as she criticized online trolls for their hateful comments about her pregnancy.

In a lengthy caption, Ella said she and her former boxer girlfriend often see comments about how their baby isn’t really theirs because it’s “biologically impossible.”

Ella hit back at the ‘cruel’ trolls and asked why people couldn’t just be happy to know that their baby will be loved, instead of questioning them about using IVF and a sperm donor.

The couple, who have been together for four years, became pregnant after their fourth IVF treatment, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.