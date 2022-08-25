Nico Totorolla and Bethany C Meyers announce they’re expecting their first child

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C Meyers are expecting a baby.

The Younger star, 34, and the bec.com founder, 35 – who married in 2018 – are becoming parents after a struggle with IVF.

“We’ve been trying to conceive for almost two years now and we’re happy to announce that our baby has finally decided the time was right. As anyone on an infertility journey will tell you, it’s not easy,” he said People.

Nico and Bethany are just beginning to understand the “magic and healing” their foray into parenthood will give them.

They continued: ‘After months and months of heartbreak and unknowns, we are beginning to see how much magic and healing this process has already delivered.

“Of course we still have a long way to go, and we know some days will be harder than others. But today is the party.

Today we are one step closer to parenthood. It’s all you, honey.’

In 2019, the couple shared that children would be a part of their lives “when they should.”

Bethany said, ‘It’s definitely on the horizon! I was sure it would be this year, but now I think, maybe a little longer.

“I think we both believe that our kids will come to us at just the right time.”

Nico – who is gender fluid – added: ‘I like to think that our baby is going to pick when it’s the best time, it’s not us who make that decision. We hear them knocking regularly. I have dreams about our children all the time. They’re ready, somewhere.’

Tortorella and Meyers have formally announced their arrival date on March 9, 2023 with sweet messages and messages to each other and their fans.

Meyers shared the same images and exciting news on her account.

They looked over the moon in the portraits.

Underneath an image of Tortorella kissing their baby bump with the dramatic New York skyline in the background, the entrepreneur and founder of The Become Project wrote a lengthy message, saying most of all, “…I just want to enjoy the excitement of sharing of our news with all of you…our baby is in my tummy…’

Meyers wore a form-fitting spaghetti strap dress that showcased the little baby bump and looked healthy and strong.

The non-binary wellness advocate chose gender neutral hues for the shoot with photographer Vic Matthews and paired the dress with gold platform sandals and wore their short hair loose.

The most notable accessory is their giant smile. Tortorella wore a 1950s inspired cream top, unbuttoned with a tank top underneath and loose styled beige pants.

The father-to-be chose to go barefoot and seemed elated to make the announcement.