Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

Australian actress Nicky Whelan has often been the subject of speculation about her extremely slim physique.

And now the former Neighbors star has revealed the heartbreaking secret behind her slender figure.

During a performance at the Cancel me baby! podcast this week, the 41-year-old said her weight loss is often caused by stress.

“Often my body looked its best when I was incredibly stressed,” she admitted.

“Hardly eat and hardly sleep,” she continued. “I have to share this with people because I don’t want people to think I’m working out and looking great.”

Although the actress admitted to exercising and following a healthy lifestyle, there are often times when her weight loss is due to stress.

“I exercise, but I also have times when I’m so stressed and lose so much weight and it doesn’t matter what I eat, my body loses weight,” she said.

“And when I’m at my worst inside, people will come up to me and say, ‘God, you look amazing.’ I’m like, “You have no idea what’s going on inside.”‘

Nicky then revealed that when she was happier and curvier, she got fewer compliments.

“Other times in my life when I’m really happy and jovial and I’ve gained weight and a little bit rounder, I don’t get as much attention or people say different things.”

The blonde beauty famously played Pepper Steiger in Neighbors from 2006 to 2007.

She started a career for herself in Los Angeles, starring in films such as Hall Pass and The Wedding Ringer.

Nicky often talks about her passion for boxing and regularly shares photos and videos on Instagram.

Last year, she shared a meme complaining about young fitness influencers.

“I hate it when fitness influencers are in their early twenties. Listen, I was also skinny and hot as f**k when I was 21,” it read.

“My diet consisted of vodka, ramen, coffee and cigarettes. My workout ran to parties drunk as f**k in 5-inch heels. you don’t impress me.’