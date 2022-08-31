WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

Entertainment
By Merry

Actress Nicky Whelan finally reveals the heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slim figure

By J. Peterson for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:21, 31 August 2022 | Updated: 03:21, 31 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian actress Nicky Whelan has often been the subject of speculation about her extremely slim physique.

And now the former Neighbors star has revealed the heartbreaking secret behind her slender figure.

During a performance at the Cancel me baby! podcast this week, the 41-year-old said her weight loss is often caused by stress.

Australian actress Nicky Whelan (pictured) has revealed that her extreme weight loss is often the result of stress in her life

Australian actress Nicky Whelan (pictured) has revealed that her extreme weight loss is often the result of stress in her life

“Often my body looked its best when I was incredibly stressed,” she admitted.

“Hardly eat and hardly sleep,” she continued. “I have to share this with people because I don’t want people to think I’m working out and looking great.”

Although the actress admitted to exercising and following a healthy lifestyle, there are often times when her weight loss is due to stress.

“I exercise, but I also have times when I’m so stressed and lose so much weight and it doesn’t matter what I eat, my body loses weight,” she said.

1661912948 101 Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

1661912948 101 Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

“I have to share this with people because I don’t want people to think I’m working out and looking great,” she told Cancel Me, Baby! podcast this week

“And when I’m at my worst inside, people will come up to me and say, ‘God, you look amazing.’ I’m like, “You have no idea what’s going on inside.”‘

Nicky then revealed that when she was happier and curvier, she got fewer compliments.

“Other times in my life when I’m really happy and jovial and I’ve gained weight and a little bit rounder, I don’t get as much attention or people say different things.”

1661912949 864 Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

1661912949 864 Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

“I exercise, but I also have times when I’m so stressed and I lose so much weight and it doesn’t matter what I eat, my body loses weight,” she said.

The blonde beauty famously played Pepper Steiger in Neighbors from 2006 to 2007.

She started a career for herself in Los Angeles, starring in films such as Hall Pass and The Wedding Ringer.

Nicky often talks about her passion for boxing and regularly shares photos and videos on Instagram.

The 41-year-old said she sometimes 'barely eats or sleeps', causing her frame to shrunk

The 41-year-old said she sometimes 'barely eats or sleeps', causing her frame to shrunk

The 41-year-old said she sometimes ‘barely eats or sleeps’, causing her frame to shrunk

Last year, she shared a meme complaining about young fitness influencers.

“I hate it when fitness influencers are in their early twenties. Listen, I was also skinny and hot as f**k when I was 21,” it read.

“My diet consisted of vodka, ramen, coffee and cigarettes. My workout ran to parties drunk as f**k in 5-inch heels. you don’t impress me.’

1661912951 839 Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

1661912951 839 Nicky Whelan reveals heartbreaking secret behind her VERY slender figure

“Other times in my life when I’m really happy and jovial and I’ve gained weight and a bit rounder, I don’t get as much attention or people say different things,” she admitted.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Whitney Port showcases her abs in a…

Merry

Ruby Rose and ex DJ Lauren Abedini…

Merry

Alessandra Ambrosio shares summer snaps…

Merry
1 of 3,791

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More