Nicky Whelan nearly suffers a wardrobe malfunction in LA

Neighbors star Nicky Whelan loves her bold fashion choices.

And the actress, 41, gave fans almost a little more than she bargained for last Thursday when she stepped out in a daring outfit while dining out at Catch in Los Angeles.

Nicky’s white blouse fell open, revealing her see-through black bra underneath.

The blonde bombshell quickly pulled the shirt closed as she laughed with photographers outside the eatery.

Nicky combined the top with oversized terracotta pants.

She completed her look with her favorite pair of Isabel Marant wedge sneakers she’d owned for several years and a black shoulder bag she wore over one shoulder.

Nicky kept her makeup palette shiny and pulled her blonde locks back into a bun for the night out in Tinseltown.

It comes after Nicky revealed why she’s always been so skinny while speaking on the podcast Cancel me baby!

“Often my body looked its best when I was incredibly stressed,” she admitted.

While she admitted to exercising and following a healthy lifestyle, there are often times when her weight loss is due to stress.

“I exercise, but I also have times when I’m so stressed and lose so much weight and it doesn’t matter what I eat, my body loses weight,” she said.

“And when I’m at my worst inside, people will come up to me and say, ‘God, you look amazing.’ I’m like, “You have no idea what’s going on inside.”‘

Nicky then revealed that when she was happier and curvier, she got fewer compliments.

“At other times in my life when I’m really happy and jovial and I’ve gained weight and am a bit rounder, I don’t get as much attention or people say different things,” she said.

Nicky glowed as she smiled for the paparazzi outside the celebrity restaurant Catch LA

The blonde played the famous Pepper Steiger in Neighbors from 2006 to 2007.

She started a career for herself in Los Angeles, starring in films such as Hall Pass and The Wedding Ringer.

Nicky often speaks about her passion for boxing and regularly shares photos and videos of herself training on Instagram.

Last year, she shared a meme complaining about young fitness influencers.

“I hate it when fitness influencers are in their early twenties. Listen, I was also skinny and hot as f**k when I was 21,” it read.

“My diet consisted of vodka, ramen, coffee and cigarettes. My workout was walking drunk to parties in five-inch heels. You don’t impress me.’