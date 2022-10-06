Nicky Whelan is all smiles as she leaves West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s

<!–

Nicky Whelan looked cool and casual on Wednesday night after spending quality time with friends at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The Australian-born actress, 41, wore a thin beige sweater over super-wide boyfriend jeans that dragged on the floor.

With a big smile, she wore a floral canvas bag, olive-colored pointed heels, a gold chain and a silver watch.

As she carried a Craig’s bag to her transport, her pearly white teeth flashed, her baby blue eyes twinkling under a thick coat of mascara.

She kept the rest of her makeup naked and clean as she pulled her blonde locks back into a tight bun.

It comes after Nicky revealed why she’s always been so skinny on the podcast Cancel me baby!

“Often my body looked its best when I was incredibly stressed,” she admitted.

While she admitted to exercising and following a healthy lifestyle, there are often times when her weight loss is due to stress.

“I exercise, but I also have times when I’m so stressed and lose so much weight and it doesn’t matter what I eat, my body loses weight,” she said.

She continued: “And when I’m at my worst inside, people will come up to me and say to me, ‘God, you look amazing.” I’m like, “You have no idea what’s going on inside.”‘

Nicky then revealed that when she was happier and curvier, she got fewer compliments.

“At other times in my life, when I’m really happy and jovial and I’ve gained weight and am a bit rounder, I don’t get as much attention or people say different things,” she said.

The blonde played the famous Pepper Steiger in Neighbors from 2006 to 2007.

She started a career for herself in Los Angeles, starring in films such as Hall Pass and The Wedding Ringer.

Nicky often speaks about her passion for boxing and regularly shares photos and videos of herself training on Instagram.