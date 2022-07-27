Nicky Hilton takes part in a ‘mystical morning’ retreat…just a few weeks after giving birth

Nicky Hilton shared a series of photos taken during her retreat on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning.

The 38-year-old media personality was seen in the company of several other women in the photos, and she also wrote a short message that read, “Mystical morning in Bellport.”

The influencer’s post comes four weeks after she announced the birth of her third child with husband James Rothschild. They welcomed a son, but have not yet revealed his name.

They also have two daughters: six-year-old Lily Grace and four-year-old Theodora Marilyn.

In the snaps, Hilton wore a brightly colored long-sleeved red tunic as he spent time in the retreat.

The entrepreneur’s outfit featured several patterned sections that stood out against the dominant color of her clothes.

The social media personality’s bright blonde hair complemented the bright tones of her outfit and fell to her shoulders.

She also shared photos of a set of singing bowls and a beautiful flower arrangement.

Hilton previously announced she had given birth to her son in a post shared on her Instagram account on July 5.

In the shot, she was seen being hugged by her husband of seven years.

The social media personality also wrote a short post to express her excitement about expanding her family.

She wrote: ‘We are officially a group of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, Dad and big sisters couldn’t be more in love.’

Hilton and Rothschild started dating in 2011 after meeting at a wedding that took place in Italy.

The media personality was previously married to Todd Meister, although their marriage was annulled in 2004.

The now-parents dated for three years before announcing they were engaged.

They then held a dreamlike wedding ceremony that took place at Kensington Palace Gardens in England.

It was revealed that the social media personality was pregnant for the third time last January and gave birth earlier this month.

Happy family: Hilton and Rothschild started a family with the birth of their eldest daughter Lily Grace, aged six, in 2016