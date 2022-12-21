Nicky Hilton shows off her winter style with mom Kathy Hilton during snowy Aspen vacation

Mother-daughter duo Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton matched each other in cozy brown teddy coats on a snowy getaway to Aspen, Colorado — where the rich and famous often vacation.

The 39-year-old hospitality heiress took to Instagram with a slew of snaps for her 1.4 million fans to ogle.

Paris Hilton’s younger sister wrote “Aspen outtakes” in one caption, and 63-year-old Kathy commented on three snowflake emojis.

Nicky plugged Max Mara into one upload as she wrote, ‘Make sure to visit the @MaxMara popup’

Hilton’s larger-than-life mom was seen in multiple photos showing off her luxurious style.

In one, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality happily sat in front of a cozy fireplace with her daughter and friend Tina Chen Craig.

She wore her warm coat over a black outfit as she smiled, sitting with one leg crossed over the other.

In an instant, she was outside, wearing earmuffs next to two Max Mara ice sculptures while carrying a personalized tote bag.

Another photo showed Nicky in a plush baby blue Max Mara teddy coat.

It was layered over a white and pink combo set from the fashion house LoveShackFancywho was credited in the post.

The two-piece snowsuit set included the brand’s $550 Bogner Ireen Pant and a matching $750 jacket in a floral print called Pink Diamond.

Hilton completed the coordinating look with a cream ribbed turtleneck and black boots.

The carousel then showed an image of Nicky with friends Craig and Tina Leung.

Nicky, the wife of financier James Rothschild, dressed in a black turtleneck and knee-high lace-up boots.

She added two coats — one camel-colored variety and another shade of light blue — and carried a small black leather handbag.

The blond beauty’s locks were arranged in an off-centre part and spiral curls that fell over her chest.

During their trip to the mountains, Nicky, Kathy and Tina cozy up at a wood paneled bar to enjoy a drink.

The French Sole shoe worker snapped a selfie with the three blonde women smiling.

In the foreground was a glass of white wine and Nicky’s blue eyes sparkled with smooth black liquid eyeliner.

It comes days after Kathy threw a lavish Christmas party, which Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended.

Nicky stunned in a floral-patterned nude mini dress by Oscar De La Renta.

She shared a photo of the party on Instagram and excitedly wrote in the caption, “1 week until Christmas!”

Kathy looked just as festive in a red plaid dress with cap sleeves and a red bow at the neckline.

Hilton recently gave birth to her third child, whose name she has not yet revealed to the public.

‘We are officially a group of 5! Welcome to the world dear boy,” she wrote in a social media post announcing the birth of her son.

She added, “Mom, Dad and big sisters couldn’t be more in love.”

Her pregnancy was first revealed in an Instagram post in February, in which she wrote, “They say the best things in life come in threes.”

In addition to her almost six-month-old baby, she shares two children — Lily-Grace, six, and Teddy Marilyn, five, with her husband.

Prior to marrying Rothschild, she was married to Todd Meister, but the two filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage.

