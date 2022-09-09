Nicky Hilton showcases busty cleavage in plunging green dress after attending fashion show in NYC

<!–

Nicky Hilton has been a regular at New York Fashion Week for most of her life.

And on Thursday, she got off to a flying start taking in some of the new designs and collections in fashion when she attended a show on the eve of the official kick-off of the biennial event.

After that, the new mom decided to take a walk through the busy streets of the Soho neighborhood of Downtown Manhattan.

Fashion foot forward: Nicky Hilton, 38, showed off her fashion sense in a green patterned dress in the Soho neighborhood of downtown New York City after attending a fashion show

Hilton, who gave birth to her third child just over a month ago, absolutely shone in a green patterned dress and open-toe heels.

The number radiated with its striking color, swollen shoulders and deep pattern.

Wearing a stylish sparkly purse, she wore her blonde locks long and flowing across her chest and down, close to the center of her back with a center part.

Bustier: The gorgeous dress also helped accentuate her bustier figure, which she called the “benefits of breastfeeding,” in an Instagram post last weekend

Accessories: The fashion designer also wore open-toed heels and a sparkly purse

The gorgeous dress also helped accentuate her bustier figure, which she called “the benefits of breastfeeding” in a post last weekend.

The old socialite showed off her improved cleavage as she relaxed in the sun wearing a low-cut floral top with a daisy print hat of Alice and Olivia atop her wavy blonde locks.

She peered straight into the camera through a pair of Illesteva tortoiseshell screens while appearing makeup-free.

Bursting: The new mom, who welcomed her third child in early July, showed her ‘breastfeeding benefits’ by showing off her improved cleavage in a recent Instagram post

Party of 5: Hilton and husband James Rothschild announced the arrival of their third child, a baby boy, in an Instagram post on July 5 featuring a photo of the couple

Hilton and her husband James Rothschild, 37, welcomed their third child together, a boy, in early July.

We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, Dad and big sisters can’t be in love anymore,” she gushed as she made the baby news public on Instagram.

The couple, who celebrated their seventh birthday after the arrival of their son, are also the proud parents of two daughters: Lily-Grace, six, and Teddy, four, who she shares with husband James Rothschild.