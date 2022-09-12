Nicky Hilton Rothschild stuns in black pantsuit alongside Olivia Palermo at Pamella Roland show

<!–

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Olivia Palermo were stunned Monday at the Pamella Roland fashion show in New York City.

Hilton Rothschild, 38, wore a low-cut sparkly black blazer held together by a large button in the center.

She matched it with her tight pants and high heels.

The New York City native wore her long blond locks back in a tight ponytail that gathered on her right shoulder.

She held a silver clutch and painted her full lips pink red for the amazing runway show.

Palermo, 36, wore a long white blazer covered with vibrant purple and blue fringes on the shoulders and chest.

She kept her bottom half casual in tight blue jeans and she was wearing bright pink high heels.

Her dirty blond hair was parted in the middle and she let it fall to the top of her chest.

The pair sat side by side at the Pamella Roland fashion show, one of New York Fashion Week’s many events.

This iteration of New York Fashion Week started on September 9 and will end on September 14 according to Reuters.

It consists of over 140 individual showcases featuring some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

Pamella Roland is a luxury evening wear line that debuted in 2002. Many Hollywood stars such as Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry have worn the fashionable brand.