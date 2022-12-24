Nicky Hilton rocks in a stylish $2,990 teddy bear jacket as she enjoys dinner with dad Richard Hilton

Nicky Hilton showed off her chic sense of style while wearing a luxurious jacket when she went out for dinner with her father and hotel heir, Richard Hilton, in Los Angeles earlier on Friday.

The 39-year-old fashion designer also opted to wear jeans and heels for the outing to kick off the holiday weekend.

The mother-of-three recently embraced the festive season with her sister, Paris Hilton, as the duo were pictured in the Disneyland sports classic Minnie Mouse Ears.

Chic getaway: Nicky Hilton, 39, was spotted dining with her father and businessman, Richard Hilton, 67, in Los Angeles as they kicked off the holiday weekend

The socialite showed off her fit physique after welcoming her third child, a son, earlier this year in July.

The blonde beauty donned black fitted jeans along with a plain black turtleneck.

Nicky put on a brown Max Mara teddy fabric jacket that was buttoned down the front and had leather straps on each side. The outer piece costs $2,990 according to the official website.

The beauty completed her overall ensemble by slipping into a pair of closed-toe brown heels that matched the color of her coat.

So chic! The fashion designer wore a Max Mara jacket and matching bag as she enjoyed quality time with her dad

Nicky was seen holding a matching $686 teddy purse in her right hand as she stepped onto the busy sidewalk with her dad by her side.

Her blonde locks are swept to the side and pulled up effortlessly into a stylish hairdo and secured with a large claw clip.

The socialite opted to keep her accessories simplistic for the evening and added a pair of dainty, gold earrings.

Her father, Richard, also opted for style for the special dinner, wearing dark blue slacks with a white button placket.

The hotel heir and entrepreneur donned a light blue blazer and striped scarf to complete his overall outfit. For a comfortable touch, he opted to slip into a pair of white sneakers.

Spending time with family: The socialite enjoyed spending time with her dad over the big holiday weekend

Crossing paths: When Nicky left the restaurant, she happened to cross paths with some acquaintances

Richard was holding a small paper bag from Craig’s, a celebrity hot spot where stars often come for a bite to eat. When the father-daughter duo moved out, they happened to cross paths with some acquaintances.

During a recent interview with Yahoo life in September, Nicky shared how her sense of style has evolved over the years.

“Becoming a mother has definitely influenced the way I dress and design. I’m all for no fuss, simplicity,” she explained.

The star shares three children, two daughters and a son born in July this year, with her husband, James Rothschild. The couple officially tied the knot in 2015.

In addition to spending quality time with her dad over the holiday season, the designer visited Disneyland with her sister, Paris, earlier this month. They both sported classic Minnie Mouse ears on top of their blonde locks as they posed for a memorable photo together at the theme park.

Motherhood: During an interview with Yahoo Life, the star said, “Becoming a mother has definitely influenced the way I dress and the way I design”

Sisterly love: Nicky and her sister, Paris Hilton, recently visited Disneyland while fully embracing the holiday season on Dec. 20

The two siblings also recently starred in a Valentino Holiday campaign called The Party Collection.

Both Nicky and Paris exuded glamor in the photos, which the mother-of-three enthusiastically shared on her main Instagram page earlier Thursday.

“How fitting when @MaisonValentino asks you to model the party collection with the ultimate OG party girl,” she wrote in the caption of a photo series.

With the holiday season in full swing, the stylish duo donned several eye-catching ensembles consisting of party dresses and shimmering heels to promote the luxury brand’s latest collection.