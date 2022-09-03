Nicky Hilton puts on a busty display as she showcases the ‘perks of breastfeeding’ in low-cut top

<!–

She welcomed her third child in the summer.

Now Nicky Hilton is showing off the “benefits” of motherhood.

The socialite, 38, put on a busty show as she relaxed in the sun and wore a low-cut floral top.

‘Breastfeeding benefits’: Nicky Hilton put on a busty display as she relaxed in a garden with a low-cut flower top in a photo posted Saturday

She captioned the post with an emoji wearing sunglasses and the comment “*benefits of breastfeeding*.”

Nicky smiled happily at the camera with a daisy print hat of Alice and Olivia atop her wavy blonde locks.

She stared at the camera through a pair of tortoiseshell Illesteva screens, appearing makeup-free.

Nicky and her husband James Rothschild, 37, welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, in July 2022.

About: Hilton looked cheerful as she left trendy West Hollywood eatery Craig’s last month

Last month the heiress was spotted in a good mood when she left the trendy eatery Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The socialite nailed casual chic while donning skinny jeans and a textured top with bow detail.

Paris Hilton’s younger sister stepped out in a pair of classic black stilettos while carrying her essentials in a quilted Chanel bag.

Out out: Paris Hilton’s younger sister stepped out in a pair of classic black stilettos while carrying her essentials in a black quilted Chanel bag

Her bright blonde locks were styled in a brushed-out wave that fell naturally on her shoulders, while she wore a dewy palette of makeup.

Nicky, who left solo, smiled as she left the celebrity hot spot after enjoying a night off from her mom duties.

She and her husband James share daughters Lily, six, and Theodora, four, along with their infant son.

Happy: Nicky seen alone grinning as she exited the celebrity hot spot

The now-married couple first met at a mutual friend’s wedding that took place in Italy in 2011.

The socialite was previously married to Todd Meister, although their union was dissolved after just three months.

She eventually moved on with her now-husband, whom she got engaged in 2014.

Nicky and James then tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place in London the following year.

The couple started a family when the first gave birth to Lily in July 2016.

New addition: Her outing comes nearly a month after Nicky revealed she welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband James Rothschild

The happy couple then added Theodora to their lives in December.

The socialite gave birth to her first son last month, whose name has not yet been revealed to the public.

Nicky spoke about parenting during an interview with Yahoo! Life is so mini ways and noted that she was happy that her daughters got along well.

Family: Nicky and James seen with Theodora and Lily-Grace in 2020

“I love the bond of sisterhood – it’s unbreakable and you have a built-in best friend for life. And I love to watch my girls take care of each other and play with each other. They are each other’s biggest cheerleaders and I love that,” she said.

The entrepreneur also discussed how her style had changed since she became a mother.

“Becoming a mom has definitely affected the way I dress and the way I design… I run to meetings, pick-ups, drop-offs, and playdates, so I really need something comfortable,” she said.