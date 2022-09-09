Nicky Hilton looks leggy in Monse striped shirt dress at designer’s Spring 2023 NYFW presentation

Nicky Hilton Rothschild put on quite the leggy show while attending the Monse Resort/Spring 2023 presentation during New York Fashion Week in lower Manhattan on Thursday.

The 38-year-old designer-turned-hotel heiress posed in front of the Hudson River wearing the New York luxury label’s $1390 Cascade Shirt Dress and black pumps.

Nicky (née Nicholai) topped off her chic look with retro orange hues, silver jewelry and a $3K adidas x Gucci ‘Horsebit 1955’ mini bag.

Big Apple beauty: Nicky Hilton Rothschild put on quite the leggy show while attending the Monse Resort/Spring 2023 presentation during New York Fashion Week in lower Manhattan on Thursday

Makeup artist Katrina Guevara brought out Hilton’s natural beauty at the fashion festivities, which took place at The Battery, formerly known as Battery Park.

Hairstylist Chris Dylan cut the native New Yorker’s signature blonde waves.

Nicky sat in the front row at the dog-friendly fashion show in Bosque, the four-acre landscaped garden designed by Dutch landscape architect Piet Oudolf, which opened in 2005.

There was also a nearby covered Monse headquarters where Hilton – with 2.7 million social media followers – snapped a mirror selfie next to a sign with all Resort/Spring 2023 looks.

Beautiful day: The 38-year-old designer-turned hotel heiress posed in front of the Hudson River wearing the New York luxury label’s $1390 ‘Cascade Shirt Dress’ and black pumps

Everything in the details! Nicky (née Nicholai) accessorized her chic look with orange retro hues, silver jewelry and a $3K adidas x Gucci ‘Horsebit 1955’ mini bag

Sunken smile! Makeup artist Katrina Guevara brought out Hilton’s natural beauty for the fashion festivities, which took place at The Battery, formerly known as Battery Park

Sitting pretty: hairstylist Chris Dylan cut the native New Yorker’s signature blonde waves

Style overview: Nicky sat in the front row at the dog-friendly fashion show in Bosque, the four-acre landscaped garden designed by Dutch landscape architect Piet Oudolf, which opened in 2005

BTS: There was also a nearby indoor Monse HQ where Hilton – with 2.7 million social media followers – snapped a mirror selfie next to a board showing all the Resort/Spring 2023 looks

Limited: The Cooking with Paris guest star later went into town to the NoHo neighborhood where she entered a private member’s only club, Zero Bond

The guest star of Cooking with Paris later went into town to the NoHo neighborhood, where she stepped into a private member’s only club, Zero Bond.

Paris Hilton instagram story a photo of her younger sister Nicky posing with Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, captioned: ‘Congratulations on your new @monsemaison collection. Got to rock @tinachencraig’s sexy dress!’

The Hilton sisters just became aunts again last Sunday when their younger brother Barron and his wife Tessa welcomed a brother Caspian for their two-year-old daughter Milou Alizée.

On August 30, the 5ft7in socialite shared a photo of her daughters Teddy, 4; and Lily Grace, 6; kissing their new brother, who arrived on June 30.

Paris Hilton posted a photo of her younger sister Nicky posing with Monse designers Laura Kim (2-L) and Fernando Garcia (L), captioning it: “Congratulations on your new @monsemaison collection. Got to rock @tinachencraig (R)’s sexy dress!’

Bundle of joy: The Hilton sisters just became aunts again last Sunday when their younger brother Barron (pictured Wednesday) and wife Tessa welcomed a little brother Caspian to their two-year-old daughter Milou Alizée

Mother of three: On August 30, the 5ft7in socialite shared a photo of her daughters Teddy, 4; and Lily Grace, 6; kissing their new brother, who arrived on June 30th

Tickets range from $250 – $15K! Nicky will host the inaugural Young Hearts Friend Fest of God’s Love We Deliver with talk show host Drew Barrymore on September 20 at the Museum of Ice Cream in Manhattan.

Nicky and her second husband James Rothschild – who married in 2015 after dating for four years – have not yet announced the name of their newborn son.

Hilton, along with talk show host Drew Barrymore, will host the inaugural Young Hearts Friend Fest of God’s Love We Deliver’s Young Hearts Friend Fest at the Museum of Ice Cream in Manhattan on September 20.

Tickets for the benefit start at $250 for kids and $500 for adults, but the VIP tickets range between a dazzling $1K-$15K.

The event will feature face painting, balloon twists, a DJ, refreshments, birthday card decorations, and unlimited ice cream.