Nicky Hilton looks cozy in teddy bear jacket while attending Fashion Week event in Milan

Nicky Hilton seemed ready for fall as she stopped for an impromptu photo shoot while attending an event at Fashion Week in Milan on Thursday.

The 38-year-old fashion designer wore a brown teddy bear coat and black jeans during her afternoon stroll through the bustling streets.

The model held a brown handbag and hid her eyes behind dark glasses, wore black flats and let her blond locks fall naturally over her shoulders as she waved to the onlookers.

The fashionista showed off her slim waist just ten weeks after she welcomed her third child, a boy, with her husband, James Rothschild.

In another image, the hotel heiress changed the look to a short skirt and a pair of cream stilettos as she stood in front of Prada and Louis Vuitton stores in a mall.

The leggy beauty completed the look with a brown handbag, a range of silver bracelets and designer shades.

After that, the fashionista switched to a more comfortable white bathrobe and shared the snap on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, Nicky was at The Museum of Ice Cream in NYC to raise awareness for a nonprofit called God’s Love We Deliver, which provides food to people affected by serious illnesses.

She was joined by her lovely daughter, Teddy, and several other stars at the event, including Trainwreck actress Amy Schumer.

Nicky spent much of the past week attending New York Fashion Week events, including the Michael Kors show at Highline Stages.

At the end of Friday morning, Hilton took to her Instagram page and posted a photo of herself taken by one of her daughters at her home in New York City.

“My daughter told me I looked like a pink creamsicle and asked if she could take a picture. I loved it,” the proud mama gushed into the caption.

Last week, the busy mother of three shared the first pictures of her children since the birth of her son in June.

Hilton’s social media slideshow also featured a photo of her holding the baby’s hand and a crazy snap of the little one, whose name she’s yet to reveal, in a “that’s hot” onesie from Aunt Paris Hilton.