Nicky Hilton joined by darling daughter Teddy, four, at Ice Cream Social in NYC

Nicky Hilton was one of the stars at the Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social hosted by God’s Love We Deliver at The Museum of Ice Cream in NYC on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old socialite hit the red carpet in a stylish black and white tweed shift dress that showed off her enviably toned and tanned legs.

She was joined at the event by her lovely daughter Teddy, who she shares with husband James Rothschild, 37.

Yummy! Nicky Hilton was one of the stars at the Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social hosted by God’s Love We Deliver at The Museum of Ice Cream in NYC on Tuesday. She was joined at the event by her sweet daughter Teddy, who she shares with husband James Rothschild, 37 years old

Hilton stood in high black and white high heels and her blond locks fell in waves over her chest.

She took a few bites from a small pink ice cream cup as her four-year-old daughter ran through the event space.

Her little one wore a white dress and large balloons, made like wings, were on her back.

Hilton was photographed in a huge pile of pink, red and white sets that resembled sprinkles.

Chic: The 38-year-old socialite hit the red carpet in a stylish black and white tweed shift dress that showed off her enviably toned and tanned legs

Elegant: Hilton stood in high black and white high heels and her blond locks fell in waves over her chest

Cute: her little one was wearing a white dress and big balloons, made like wings, were on her back

Sprinkles: Hilton shot in a huge pile of pink, red and white sets that looked like sprinkles

Two scoops, please! Hilton stood next to a giant ice cream scoop during a photo

She was joined by a number of other stars at the event, including Trainwreck actress Amy Schumer.

The 41-year-old comedian wore a blue collar shirt with black stripes and white shoulders and sleeves.

She wrapped a bright blue sweater around her waist and added black leggings to the look.

She wore black sneakers with blue laces crawling over her feet.

Star-studded: she was joined by a number of other stars at the event

Funny Girl: Trainwreck actress Amy Schumer appeared at the event and posed with Hilton on the red carpet before jumping into the festivities

Relaxed shirt: The 41-year-old comedian wore a blue collar shirt with black stripes and white shoulders and sleeves

Chic outfit: actress Leigh Lezark wore a black and white checked shirt and black jeans that ended high above her ankles

Disc jockey Leigh Lezark wore a black and white checked shirt and black jeans that ended high above her ankles.

She walked in high black high heels and had a black bob that stopped just above her shoulders.

She carried her child River in her arms, who was wearing a white t-shirt and brown pants.

Stylish blazer: Judd Apatow looked relaxed in a purple blazer over a white button-down shirt and black trousers

Pink and Black Pantsuit: Fashion mogul Stacey Bendet wore a pink and black pantsuit over a black turtleneck. She hugged her daughter close to her for the photo

Fun Event: The Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social hosted by God’s Love We Deliver was ‘an opportunity for your family and friends to learn about and support our life-saving mission as they built community and have a fun creating a memorable event with some of New York’s most philanthropic families,” the event’s website reads

Doing the right thing: God’s Love We Deliver is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing food to people affected by serious illness

Director Judd Apatow looked relaxed in a purple blazer over a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Fashion mogul Stacey Bendet wore a pink and black pantsuit over a black turtleneck. She hugged her daughter close for the photo.

Organized by God’s Love We Deliver, the Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social was “an opportunity for your family and friends to learn about and support our lifesaving mission as they built community and create a fun and created a memorable event featuring some of New York’s most philanthropic families.” website.

God’s Love We Deliver is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing food to people affected by serious illness. The organization was founded in 1986, although this was the inaugural event of The Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social.