Nicky Hilton holds hands with daughter Theodora, four, during afternoon outing in Malibu

Nicky Hilton was spotted on Thursday afternoon spending some quality time with her youngest daughter Theodora in Malibu.

The 38-year-old socialite held her little girl’s hand as they ventured across a shopping center parking lot.

Their outing comes nearly a month after Hilton revealed she had welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband James Rothschild, 36.

Hilton wore a pretty blue boho-style dress with buttons down the front and flirty puff sleeves.

Paris Hilton’s younger sister also rocked a pair of tan sandals and made a single silver pendant necklace around her neck.

She shielded her eyes from the intense California sunshine with a few shades of black and her voluminous blond locks were worn out.

Hilton and James share little Theodora, as well as their six-year-old eldest daughter Lily and their son.

The now-married couple first met at a mutual friend’s wedding that took place in Italy in 2011.

The socialite was previously married to Todd Meister, although their union was dissolved after just three months.

She eventually moved on with her now-husband, whom she got engaged in 2014.

Hilton and Rothschild then tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place in London the following year.

The couple started a family when the first gave birth to Lily in July 2016.

The happy couple then added Theodora to their lives in December.

The socialite gave birth to her first son last month, whose name has not yet been revealed to the public.

Hilton spoke about parenting during an interview with Yahoo! Life is so mini ways and noted that she was happy that her daughters got along well.

“I love the bond of sisterhood – it’s unbreakable and you have a built-in best friend for life. And I love watching my girls take care of each other and play with each other. They’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders and I love that,” she said.

The entrepreneur also discussed how her style had changed since she became a mother.

“Becoming a mom has definitely affected the way I dress and the way I design… I run to meetings, pick-ups, drop-offs, and playdates, so I really need something comfortable,” she said.