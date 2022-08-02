Nicky Hilton commands attention in a rainbow cardigan as she and James Rothschild enjoy dinner in LA

She gave birth to their third child, a son, two months ago.

And Nicky Hilton, 38, turned heads in a rainbow vest and denim hotpants as she and her husband James Rothschild, 36, enjoyed dinner Monday night in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

The mom of three kept it casual for their kid-free outing, wearing a minimal makeup look and clutching her blonde locks.

Date night: Nicky Hilton, 38, turned heads in a rainbow vest and denim hot pants as she and husband James Rothschild, 36, enjoyed dinner in Santa Monica on Monday

Nicky showed off her tinted pins in her shorts, which she paired with a nude pair of slingback block heels with black toe details.

The heiress opted for a solid black tank top under her brightly colored striped cardigan and carried her belongings in a cute black and white purse on top.

James cut a calm figure for their dinner date, in khaki fights and dark gray sneakers, which he wore with a plain white sweater and a navy blue baseball cap.

Aside from her newborn son, Nicky also shares daughters Lily-Grace, six, and Teddy, four, with her financed husband.

Adorable: The heiress opted for a solid black tank top under her brightly colored striped cardigan and carried her belongings in a cute black and white bag at the top

Fashionista: Nicky showed off her tinted pins in her shorts, which she paired with a pair of nude block heels with black toe details

Nicky previously announced that she had given birth to her son in a post shared on her Instagram account on July 5.

In the shot, she was seen being hugged by her husband of seven years.

The social media personality also wrote a short post to express her excitement about expanding her family.

She wrote: ‘We are officially a group of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, Dad and big sisters couldn’t be more in love.’

Blessed: she gave birth to their third child, a son two months ago

The couple started dating in 2011 after being introduced at the wedding of former couple James Stunt and Petra Ecclestone, in Italy.

The media personality was previously married to Todd Meister, although their marriage was annulled in 2004.

The now-parents dated for three years before announcing that they got engaged in 2014.

They held a dreamlike wedding ceremony that took place a year later at Kensington Palace Gardens in England.