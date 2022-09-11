Nicky Hilton and Katie Holmes nail understated chic as they attend the alice + olivia NYFW event

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicky Hilton delivered a stylish look on Saturday as she attended the spring/summer 2023 presentation of fashion brand Alice + Olivia in New York during the city’s annual fashion week.

The socialite, 38, wore a leopard print maxi dress with a cut-out torso design and pleated material.

And Katie Holmes, 43, also attended the fashion event, sporting an understated yet chic look in flared wide-leg jeans and an electric blue shirt.

Trendy: Nicky Hilton (left), 38, looked stylish in an animal print cropped maxi dress, while Katie Holmes (right), 43, was understated chic at the Alice + Olivia New York Fashion Week presentation on Saturday

Nicky’s dress, which is from Alice + Olivia and retails for $995, also featured a deep V neckline, front split and long sleeves.

She paired the look with a pair of black pointed heels, clinging to a black handbag as she walked to the presentation.

Paris Hilton’s sister had her blonde locks left to fall free as they sat in a soft wave for fashion day.

While she went for a dewy makeup look with a pink lip and statement dark eye.

Print: Nicky’s dress, which is from Alice + Olivia and retails for $995, also featured a deep V neckline, front split and long sleeves

Stunning: Paris Hilton’s sister had her blonde locks left to fall free as they sat in a soft wave for fashion day

Meanwhile, Katie opted for low-waist paneled jeans with a split from the brand, which retail for $350.

She added a semi-sheer blue blouse with a satin lining, paired with black square-toe boots.

The Dawson’s Creek star had styled her raven braids softly in a slight wave, falling from the center to her chest.

Comfort: Katie opted for branded low-rise paneled jeans with a split, which retail for $350

Ensemble: She added a semi-sheer blue blouse with a satin lining, paired with black square-toe boots

Big Names: Katie also posed with Stacey Bendet, who is Chief Executive Officer of Alice + Olivia, for a snapshot during the presentation

She wore a silver choker-length necklace, subtly enhancing her complexion with a radiant makeup look.

Katie also posed with Stacey Bendet, who is Chief Executive Officer of Alice + Olivia, for a snapshot during the presentation.

While the actress appeared cheerful as she left the presentation – showcasing the brand’s colorful Summer/Spring 2023 collection.