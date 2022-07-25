Nicky Hilton, 38, is already slim just THREE WEEKS after welcoming third child

Nicky Hilton took almost no time to lose the baby weight of her third child, a son, whom she welcomed three weeks ago.

The New York-based beauty, 38, looked skinny as she sat on Valentino’s yacht while modeling some of his new summer designs.

“Sailing into sunset,” Paris Hilton’s younger sister wrote as she tagged the Italian fashion designer.

Small again: Nicky Hilton took almost no time to lose the baby weight of her third child, a son, whom she welcomed three weeks ago

Glam look for the hot months: The 38-year-old New York beauty looked skinny as she sat on Valentino’s yacht while modeling some of his new summer designs

The author wore a multicolored outfit as she sat on the back of the yacht with her thin, tight legs.

She is 5ft7in and her measurements are 35-25-33 inches.

Beside her was a red fire truck leather wallet with gold studs, made by the world-famous designer.

The socialite announced the birth of her third child with husband James Rothschild, 37, two weeks ago, though she… have not yet shared his name or exact date of birth.

Last week she posted the first photos of her newborn son.

Sailing now: ‘Sailing till sunset,’ Paris Hilton’s younger sister wrote as she tagged Italian fashion designer

The hotel-turned-designer heiress posted two blissful photos of her lying on a rope hammock in the backyard, her little one resting peacefully on her chest in a white onesie with angel wings.

‘Baby bliss’, the mum of three captioned the gorgeous images, shared on her main page and her Instagram Stories.

Aside from her newborn son, Nicky also shares four-year-old daughter Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn and daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, six, with her financed husband.

Legs for days: The author wore a multicolored outfit as she sat with her legs on the back of the yacht. Beside her was a red fire truck leather wallet with gold studs, made by the world famous designer

Is her son on board? The socialite announced the birth of her third child with husband James Rothschild, 37, two weeks ago, though they haven’t shared his name or exact date of birth yet.

The businesswoman looked radiant as she held her new bundle of joy, and was dressed in a floral sundress for the crisp photos.

Her followers and friends were thrilled with the adorable snaps, while her cousin Farrah Brittany wrote “Perfect Angel.”

As heiress Alexandra von Furstenberg added: ‘Awwwwww congratulations what a blessing Nicky!!! We are so happy for you and the family xxxx that we send love and light.’

The hair is just perfect: her flax colored locks looked carefully styled with barrel curls

Hilton also shared a beautiful bouquet of white congratulatory flowers on her Instagram Stories, tagging U BEAUTY Skincare and its founder Tina Chen Craig.

The blonde beauty first shared the happy baby news on Instagram, featuring an artistic black and white photo of her and James.

“We’re officially a party of 5!” Nicky – with 2.7 million followers on social media – announced in July.

Blessed: Hilton took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first photos of her newborn son

‘Welcome to the world my dear boy. Mom, Dad and big sisters couldn’t be more in love.’

Hilton and Rothschild – a member of the Rothschild family and only son of Amschel Rothschild – recently celebrated seven years of marriage.

She shared a throwback photo for the special occasion, with the dynamic duo kissing on their wedding day.

“7 years + forever to go,” Nicky captioned the romantic snap.

The couple started dating in 2011, after being introduced at the wedding of former couple James Stunt and Petra Ecclestone.

They got engaged in 2014 while on holiday on Lake Como in Italy, and were married the following year at The Orangery in Kensington Palace Gardens, with Hilton’s famous sister Paris, 41, as her bridesmaid.

Nicky was previously married to businessman Todd Meister in 2014, but the marriage was dissolved less than three months later.