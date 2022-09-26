Nicky Campbell’s alleged paedophile former teacher is identified on South African TV

<!–

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has said his pedophile former teacher can no longer “hide in plain sight” after he was identified on South African TV.

The alleged abuser, 82, lives in a coastal Cape Town community surrounded by electric fences and guards, according to The times.

He has admitted to stroking boys at Fettes College and Edinburgh Academy in the 1960s and 1970s, but is fighting extradition to the UK, arguing being sent back would be ‘too harsh a punishment’.

But the former teacher, until now known by the pseudonym ‘Edgar’, was identified last night in the Carte Blanche research program, which revealed his name, photo and where he lives.

Campbell, who revealed earlier this year how the abuse he endured as a young child had a “profound impact” on his life, spoke to the newspaper about the unmasking of his alleged abuser.

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell (pictured) has said his pedophile former teacher can no longer ‘hide in plain sight’ after being identified on South African TV

“Life is getting extremely uncomfortable for him now. I have trouble empathizing.

“At least he can’t hide in plain sight any longer.

“His friends and neighbors and the rest of South Africa now know that he is one of the most prolific pedophiles in British criminal history and a man who has destroyed countless lives.”

Dozens of other former students accused ‘Edgar’ of assault in the 1970s. The survivors say they experienced traumatic flashbacks, depression and ill health from the abuse they endured.

By contrast, the alleged pedophile would live the rest of his life in luxury, with a private pool, sports clubs, a members bar and 24-hour health care.

Mr Campbell spoke of how the abuse he endured as a young child at Edinburgh Academy had a ‘profound effect’ on his life. Pictured at age 10

Campbell believes the abuser should be brought to justice in the UK.

He said: ‘He is clearly fit enough to be extradited and questioned.

“That has to be done now.”

He also claims that the teachers at his school, Edinburgh Academy, must have known that the abuse was taking place, given its widespread and widespread awareness among the students.

Mr Campbell added: ‘They must have known what was going on with those teachers because at one point he was sent away for psychiatric treatment.

“If you calculate it over his 30-year career, the guys he must have abused and extrapolated and did the math, we’re talking hundreds.”

Police Scotland launched a police investigation into the historic abuse allegations earlier this month.

Dozens of former students of Fettes College and Edinburgh Academy (pictured) have accused ‘Edgar’ of abuse in the 1970s

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘While investigating child abuse, particularly non-recent crimes, can be complex and challenging, anyone reporting this type of crime can rest assured that we will listen and investigate all reports. regardless of when those acts took place or who committed them.

“If you have been a victim of abuse, or know someone who may have been a victim of child abuse, call Scotland Police on 101.”

‘Edgar’ is due to appear in court next month for the next hearing in his extradition case.

The former teacher told the court in a written statement that he had moved to Edinburgh from South Africa in 1967 to receive treatment after experiencing the ‘urge’ to touch young boys at a school where he worked after graduating. .

After spending three months as a mental patient, he qualified as a teacher, with allegations that his abusive behavior continued during his time in Edinburgh.

He later returned to Cape Town and taught at a boys’ school for nearly three decades.