Nicki Minaj stars with Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig in Super Freaky Girl

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nicki Minaj has released the music video for her #1 Billboard hit, Super Freaky Girl.

In true Minaj fashion, the video is just as sexually charged as the song’s explicit lyrics.

Mimicking a Barbie-esque persona in a bright pink fantasy set, the icon put on a creative and sexy show for her fans in this entertaining mini-movie.

Super Freak: Nicki Minaj Releases A Skinny And Sexually Charged Fantasy Video For Her No. 1 Billboard Hit, Super Freaky Girl

Hurts so much: Super Freaky Girl music video is a stunning production full of provocative images

Minaj chose to team up with co-star Alexander Ludwig, known for his role in Vikings.

He plays the perfect Ken role for her best Barbie as the fantasy couple turns up the heat in this lively video.

The song, which debuted on Nobody on the Billboard Hot 100, sampled Rick James’ song, Super Freak, and is as wildly explicit and overly sexual as expected from the powerful performer.

The release of the highly anticipated musical masterpiece comes just after Minaj took home the Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Top honor: The icon received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and thanked many other artists who have helped her during her career

Grilled and excited: they looked like an average backyard couple

Pink fire all over the house: the house seemed to catch fire when she flashed her butt

Not safe for children: She sat on her husband while showing her lingerie

Barbie World: The Good Form rapper, 39, put on a busty show as she danced in front of a Barbie-style pink house with matching pink boots showing off her toned legs

The video clip for Super Freaky Girl is a stunning production full of ambiguities and provocative imagery.

The rapper delighted fans with a medley of her greatest hits at the MTV Video Music Awards last weekend.

And she played songs with Super Bass, Anaconda, Roman’s Revenge, Beez in the Trap, Chun‐Li and Moment 4 Life while rocking her signature pink wig.

Pink is in: Her hair and makeup were a cotton candy pink color when she snuggled up to her husband

She went on to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the evening’s highest honor, and delivered a moving speech thanking artists from Lil Wayne and Madonna to Mariah Carey for the “huge opportunities” they gave her.

In her impassioned speech, Minaj said, “I wrote this down. I don’t know why, but this was in my mind to say, ‘I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here.’

While tearfully accepting the famous award, named after the late Jackson, she added, “I wish people understood what they meant and what they were going through.”

After that, she named other artists who died prematurely. “I wish Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hussle were here,” she continued.

Dancing Mood: The song, which debuted on Nobody on the Billboard Hot 100, tasted Rick James’ song, Super Freak, and is hugely explicit