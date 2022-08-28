Nicki Minaj rocks a black bodysuit while posing in front of a mirror as she announces her new single

<!–

Nicki Minaj looked nothing short of sensational as she rocked a black latex bodysuit with a plunging neckline in a new video, which was uploaded to her Instagram on Saturday.

Just hours before preparing to host the 2022 VMAs alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, the rapper, 39, shared images of herself sitting in front of a full-length mirror flipping her long pink locks, which she wore in a half up, half down hairstyle.

#LikkleMiss remix is ​​now on the #QueenRadio ALBUM. Number 2 on the track list,” the Bang Bang hitmaker wrote on the recording, which has received more than 694,302 likes in eight hours.

Bombshell: Nicki Minaj looked nothing short of sensational as she rocked a black latex bodysuit with a plunging neckline in a new video uploaded to her Instagram on Saturday

In the clip, she can be seen in a dressing room with a pink mirror in the shape of a cross in front of her.

Her makeup consisted of a pair of dramatic false lashes, a nude matte lipstick and bronzer for a sun-kissed glow.

Her new remix of her song, Likkle Miss, comes after she released her first greatest hits album Queen Radio: Volume 1 on Friday.

New Music: Just hours before preparing to host the 2022 VMAs alongside Jack Harlow and LL Cool J, the rapper, 39, shared images of herself sitting in front of a full-length mirror flipping her long pink locks, which styled them in a half-up, half-down hairstyle

Last night, she teased that she had planned a “surprise” for her fans, which would be out for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Her raunchy new hit Super Freaky Girl, featuring a sample of Rick James’ 1981 hit Super Freak, struck a chord with fans as it became the “biggest solo debut for a rap song by a female artist in Spotify history,” according to the BBC. Card details.

Super Freaky Girl, produced by Dr. Luke, the staple of the music industry, was released earlier this month.

Busy: Her new remix of her song, Likkle Miss, comes after she released her first greatest hits album, Queen Radio: Volume 1 on Friday.

Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award 2022 at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

She joins previous recipients Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Minaj, who has collected five MTV moon men trophies over the years, will receive the award and perform on the show on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.