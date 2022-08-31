Nicki Minaj puts her curves on display in a black bustier as she dances around in Instagram video

Nicki Minaj was in a dancing mood on Tuesday.

The Good Form rapper, 39, put on a busty show as she danced around in a sultry black bustier, matching black boots showing off her toned legs, and a cowboy hat.

“Elegant b!$h with a hoe glow,” she captioned the playful video, grabbing her cleavage and showing off her famous curves.

The Trinidadian-born musician sported a bright pink bob with bangs for the clip.

Nicki – born Onika Tanya Maraj – completed the look with a flowing long white dress.

As for glamour, the Queen of Hip Hop rocked voluminous lashes, well-defined brows and pink lipstick.

The multitasking beauty held a red juice in her hand as she danced.

The clip was set to her song Super Freaky Girl—captioned by a line from the catchy tune—released August 12, which is her first solo single in three years.

It comes after the rapper delighted fans with a medley of her biggest hits at the weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards and took home five awards at the end of the night.

Minaj rocked the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards with hits like Super Bass, Anaconda, Roman’s Revenge, Beez in the Trap, Chun‐Li and Moment 4 Life, all while rocking her signature pink wig.

The rapper channeled her inner Barbie in a sexy pink ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved bejeweled top, an ombré skater skirt and a bow in her hair.

After rapping All Things Go, the crowd went wild when she sang her verse from Kanye West’s Monster.

She then received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Minaj, who scored 17 VMA nominations and took home five, went on to take home the evening’s top honors and deliver a moving speech, thanking artists from Lil Wayne and Madonna to Mariah Carey for the “huge opportunities.” that they gave her.

In her impassioned speech, Minaj said, “I wrote this down. I don’t know why, but this was in my mind to say, ‘I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here.’

While tearfully accepting the famous award, named after the late Jackson, she added, “I wish people understood what they meant and what they were going through.”

After that, she named other artists who died prematurely. “I wish Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hussle were here,” she continued.

Nicki also gave a quick shoutout to her father, Robert Maraj, who died suddenly when he was hit by a car in February 2021.

She also mentioned “my cousin Richard and my manager Angela, to whom I have never been allowed to say ‘rest in peace’ in public.”

“I wish people would take mental health seriously, even for the people you think have the perfect life,” she told the audience.

Nicki, a mother of one, also named her young son, almost two, after whom she is named only Papa Bear. She shares her son with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019.