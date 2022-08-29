Nicki Minaj performs an epic medley of her hits after Lizzo and Fergie hit the stage at the MTV VMAs

<!–

Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her biggest hits, including her songs Super Bass and Anaconda, while rocking her signature pink wig at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Before taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Sunday night, the 39-year-old rapper wore her inner Barbie in a sexy pink ensemble consisting of a bejeweled long sleeve, an ombré skater skirt and a bow in her hair.

The Queen of Rap, whose storied rap career spans more than a decade, delighted fans on stage as she flawlessly sang some of her greatest songs, including Roman’s Revenge, Super Bass, Beez in the Trap, Chun‐Li and Moment 4 Life.

After rapping All Things Go, the crowd went wild when she sang her verse from Kanye West’s Monster.

As the audience applauded and celebrities like Taylor Swift danced in the crowd, she capped off her memorable act with pole dancing and singing Super Freaky Girl along with her backing dancers in armor.

Minaj, who scored 17 VMA nominations and took home 5, went on to take home the evening’s top honors and deliver a moving speech, thanking artists from Lil Wayne and Madonna to Mariah Carey for the “huge opportunities.” that they gave her.