Nicki Minaj opts for a bright look with pink hair and green pants as she checks out of her hotel

Nicki Minaj wore a playful ensemble on Monday while checking out from her hotel room in New York City.

The Good Form rapper, 39, sported her bright pink locks in a high ponytail and highlighted her amazing physique in a pair of tight green mesh pants.

The outing comes after the The Trinidadian-born musician delighted fans with a medley of her greatest hits at the weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards and took home five awards at the end of the night.

Minaj paired the outfit with a chic bustier style top that showed off her roomy cleavage.

Keeping the bright theme, she wore a pair of lavender heels that showed off her white pedicure.

As for bling Nicki – born Onika Tanya Maraj – rocked a shiny necklace that spelled out the word ‘Queen’ – the name of her fourth studio album, released in 2018.

The beauty added even more sparkle to her nighttime look with a tennis bracelet, gold watch and stacked rings.

As for glamour, the Queen of Hip Hop rocked voluminous lashes, well-defined brows and pink lipstick.

The star happily flaunted her famous curves as she smiled for the shutterbugs outside her hotel.

Minaj rocked the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards the night before, with hits including Super Bass, Anaconda, Roman’s Revenge, Beez in the Trap, Chun‐Li and Moment 4 Life, while rocking her signature pink wig.

The rapper channeled her inner Barbie in a sexy pink ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved bejeweled top, an ombré skater skirt and a bow in her hair.

After rapping All Things Go, the crowd went wild when she sang her verse from Kanye West’s Monster.

She then received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Minaj, who scored 17 VMA nominations and took home five, went on to take home the evening’s top honors and deliver a moving speech, thanking artists from Lil Wayne and Madonna to Mariah Carey for the “huge opportunities.” that they gave her.

In her impassioned speech, Minaj said, “I wrote this down. I don’t know why, but this was in my mind to say, ‘I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here.’

While tearfully accepting the famous award, named after the late Jackson, she added, “I wish people understood what they meant and what they were going through.”

After that, she named other artists who died prematurely. “I wish Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld and Nipsey Hussle were here,” she continued.

Nicki also gave a quick shoutout to her father, Robert Maraj, who died suddenly when he was hit by a car in February 2021.

She also mentioned “my cousin Richard and my manager Angela, to whom I have never been allowed to say ‘rest in peace’ in public.”

“I wish people would take mental health seriously, even for the people you think have the perfect life,” she told the audience.

Nicki, a mother of one, also named her young son, almost two, after whom she is named only Papa Bear. She shares her son with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019.