Nicki Minaj flaunts her curves in a mini dress after sending thanks to Jay-Z and Beyoncé for roses

Nicki Minaj posted a new eye-catching photo series on her Instagram page earlier on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Super Bass singer posed in a pink and purple mini dress for her 201 million “Barbz” fans, which she wore in her recently released Barbie-themed Super Freaky Girl music video.

The award-winning artist also jumped to her Instagram story to express her thanks to Jay-Z and Beyoncé for sending a beautiful bouquet of white roses to congratulate her on receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award on Sunday.

The talented performer shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of herself posing on a chair while on the set of her latest Super Freaky Girl music video released Thursday.

Nicki wore a pink and purple striped mini dress seen in the video. The clingy outfit showed off her gorgeous physique and curves.

The dress had ties with gold chains and a matching belt wrapped around her waist.

The star added a short caption to the post, writing: “The Barbz asked for a raw and uncut moment in this dress.” Barbz is the nickname given to Nicki’s devoted fandom.

The mother of one slipped into a pair of gold open-toe stiletto heels to complete her overall ensemble.

The star had her pink locks pulled back into a sleek ponytail before filming a few scenes. She accessorized the stylish look with various gold jewellery, such as a watch and bracelets.

Her makeup was chic and stunning, with the bright pink lipstick adding an extra pop of color.

In addition to celebrating the release of her new music video, Nicki uploaded a short clip to her Instagram story to thank her friends, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for sending them a thoughtful bouquet of flowers.

The hitmaker of Moment 4 Life was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The award is presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound influence on music videos and popular culture. MTV.

Other music artists who have been honored with the award in the past include Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé added a message on a card that read: “Congratulations on your beautiful award. I’m sending you all our love.’

The friendly message was signed by ‘Hov and B Holla’, nicknames for the two singers.

Nicki expressed how touched and grateful she was to receive the white roses. She replied with, “Thank you very much. You both. For all.’

during her acknowledgment after being honored with the achievement award, she listed a number of artists who had inspired her, including Jay-Z.

She also thanked her fans and her son, who she calls “Papa Bear,” for closing her speech.

The star recently released her latest greatest hits compilation album, called Queen Radio: Volume 1, last month on August 26.

