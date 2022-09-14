Nicki Minaj files $75K defamation lawsuit against Nosey Heaux for claiming she’s a ‘cokehead’

Ten-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj has filed a $75,000 defamation lawsuit against gossip blogger Nosy Heaux for claiming she is a “cokehead.”

“She shoves all that cocaine in, pushes all that cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly,” Nosy is said to have told her 23K social media followers.

“But we all know it’s true. Damn it, listen, I can’t even pretend to say, because I, we all, know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly about that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

sued! Ten-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj (L) filed a $75K defamation lawsuit against celebrity gossip blogger Nosy Heaux (R) for claiming she’s a ‘cokehead’

Heaux defiantly repeated her claims in her vlog on Monday – in which she called the 39-year-old rapper a “cokehead,” her husband Kenneth Petty a “rapist” and their son a “future rapist” and “cock-eyed.”

Nicki – who denied ever using cocaine – instagram story on Tuesday that Nosy (née Marley Green) has “a string of criminal charges, bail jumping and bad debts.”

On Wednesday, Minaj (born Onika Maraj) tweeted that she is considering suing similar bloggers on a daily, weekly or monthly basis,” as her attorney Judd Burstein has a “huge directory” of potential defamation cases.

“When this case is over, she won’t be allowed to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ again because we will take her trademark off her if she doesn’t have enough money to pay the verdict,” Burstein said. TMZ.

Nosy told her 23K followers on social media: “She’s shoving all this cocaine, shoving all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly’

She continued: ‘But we all know it’s true. Damn it, listen, I can’t even pretend to say, because I, we all, know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly about that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead

Doubling: Heaux defiantly repeated her claims in her vlog on Monday — calling the 39-year-old rapper a “cokehead,” her husband Kenneth Petty a “rapist” and their baby boy a “future rapist” and “Cock-eyed” (pictured). 6th of July)

“Anyone who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively charge anyone with a media or social media following who harms her with deliberate lies. Ultimately the lesson will be learned.’

The winner of MTV Video Vanguard – with 315 million followers on social media – too tweeted that she hopes Nosy can afford a “top-notch attorney” for their upcoming legal battle.

Nicki wrote: ‘Now let’s hope the [people] you [are] doing all this dirty work because I love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you [and] to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages you all tried so badly to protect. Also link artists in the folder. I will own your publication. Blind people.’

“Wait till you see it!” Nicki – who denied ever using cocaine – Instastoried Tuesday that Nosy (née Marley Green) has ‘a string of criminal charges, bail and bad debts’

‘Let’s go!’ On Wednesday, Minaj (née Onika Maraj) tweeted that she is considering suing similar bloggers on a daily, weekly or monthly basis,” as her attorney Judd Burstein has a “huge folder” of potential defamation cases.

‘Duds’: The winner of MTV Video Vanguard – with 315 million followers on social media – also tweeted that she hopes Nosy can afford a ‘top-notch lawyer’ for their upcoming legal battle

Heaux tweeted Tuesday: “Nicki Minaj is out of control and is harassing me on Instagram. She doxxed me and sent her [fans] to threaten to kill me. She has been responding to my IG posts 24 hours ago. No one around her is smart enough to just grab her phone.”

heaux tweeted on Tuesday: “Nicki Minaj is out of control and harassing me on Instagram. She doxxed me and sent her [fans] to threaten to kill me. She has been responding to my IG posts 24 hours ago. No one around her is smart enough to reach for her phone.’

On September 30, Minaj and her 44-year-old husband will celebrate their son’s second birthday with the nickname “Papa Bear,” followed by their third wedding anniversary on October 21.

The Trinidadian-born, New York-raised star was just 16 when she first met Kenneth, a registered sex offender in New York and California.

July 6 family portrait: On September 30, Minaj and her 44-year-old husband celebrate the second birthday of their son nicknamed ‘Papa Bear’, followed by their third wedding anniversary on October 21

‘#LoveInTheWay’: Trinidadian-born, New York-raised star and Grammy-nominated Bleu will release their new song Love in the Way this Friday

“Aye Philly!” Nicki is scheduled to headline Power 99 FM House at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on October 28

Petty spent a total of 11 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and shooting a man to death in 2002.

Nicki and Grammy nominee Bleu will release their new song Love in the Way this Friday.

Minaj is scheduled to headline Power 99 FM House on October 28 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.