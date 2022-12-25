Nicki Minaj buys a $19.5 million house with a saltwater pool in Hidden Hills… after YEARS of house hunting

Nicki Minaj has bought a sprawling property in Hidden Hills, California, located in the same gated community as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more A-list stars.

After years of renting mansions in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, from Beverly Hills to Malibu, the rapper finally bought a place of her own to settle down with her two-year-old son, whose name has not been released publicly, and her husband Kenny. Insignificant.

The property definitely paid off for the 40-year-old Super Bass hitmaker, as it features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

Other amenities included separate guest house, cabana, saltwater pool, and 12,000 square feet.

According to Dirt, Minaj’s new digs have a three-car garage, “grassy lawn, and significant landscaping for privacy.”

“The main house itself has glass doors that open to multiple patios and terraces, and the upstairs master suite offers a private balcony overlooking the backyard,” the post noted.

Previously, he rented a Beverly Hills mansion at a cost of $30,000 a month in 2016.

A year later, $200,000 worth of jewelry and other property was stolen from the posh home, according to TMZ.

Her latest achievement comes after she admitted she wants to be a role model for black women and give them “confidence” due to their lack of representation in the music industry.

The performer opened up about how she felt she wasn’t ‘good enough’ growing up because she didn’t see black women on magazine covers and on screen.

She said she wants to ’empower’ young girls to believe they don’t need ‘a guy for nothing’ as she spoke to iD magazine as it presents its winter 2022 issue.