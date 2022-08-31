Nickelodeon allowed ‘sexualized’ Victorious scene with Daniella Monet at Dan Schneider’s insistence

Former Nickelodeon stars have spoken out against prolific creator and producer Dan Schneider for allegedly forcing the young actors into “sexualized” scenes.

In a new report for Insidervictorious actress Daniella Monet, 33, claimed that a scene she wasn’t comfortable with was left in the final cut of an episode, despite her objections to the network.

While Monet doesn’t just blame Schneider, who was the creator, executive producer and writer of Victorious, she also blamed Nickelodeon for allowing sexualized scenes in its live-action shows and for inappropriate behavior on set.

Speaking: Several actresses, including Daniella Monet and Alexa Nikolas, claimed they were abused and forced to film “sexualized” scenes in Nickelodeon shows created, produced and written by Dan Schneider (pictured in 2015) in a new Insider -exposé

The actress described reaching out to the network after she was forced to film a scene in which she applied lip gloss while eating a pickle, which she feared was too sexual to air on a child-oriented network.

But Nickelodeon executives apparently sided with Schneider and the creative team over Monet, and the scene was included in the episode.

She added that not only did the executives approve of the scene, but the Standards and Practices department should have signed it as well.

She attributed some of the overly sexual content to the mostly male writer’s room on the show.

While she said Victorious was mostly a “very PC, funny, silly, friendly, laid-back” place, the occasional overly sexual scene was able to break up the warm vibe.

“Do I wish certain things, like, didn’t have to be so sexualized?” she said. ‘Yes. One hundred percent.’

Overruled: Monet (L) said she asked Nick to do a scene where she had to apply lip gloss while eating a pickle, which she thought was too sexual, but was allowed to vent her objections; seen with (L-R) Jennette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove and Ariana Grande

Sexual associations: Alexa Nikolas recalled Schneider forcing Jamie Lynn Spears to film a scene in which she repeatedly sprayed goo on her face, until one take approached a ‘c**-shot’ – in the words of her male costar – which the take that was selected; seen in 2015

Insider’s exposé notes that “none of Schneider’s shows credited more than two female writers in the entirety of their runs,” while “Zoey 101 and Drake & Josh had zero.”

It also references a scene that Jamie Lynn Spears filmed for her series Zoey 101 — which Schneider created, executive produced, co-wrote and even had a guest appearance on — in which she had “roughly the consistency of an egg white” splattered on her face.

Her costar Alexa Nikolas recalled that Schneider was unhappy with the take and had a crew member squirt her in the face multiple times.

After Spears caught the gunk on her forehead during one take, it started trickling down to her face on her mouth.

Nikolas recalled that Schneider burst out laughing at the sight, causing other crew members and even Spears’ mother Lynne Spears to burst out laughing.

“It’s like an ac** shot,” she recalls one of her male co-stars saying, before noting that the most sexualized shot was the one selected for the episode.

Inappropriate: “We’re talking about a minor,” Nikolas continued. ‘I think Jamie was 13, and they spray things on her face to make it look a certain way’; Alexa pictured left on Zoey 101

“We’re talking about a minor,” Nikolas continued. “I think Jamie was 13 and they spray things on her face to make it look a certain way.”

Russel Hicks, the former president of content and production at Nickelodeon, disputed that anything inappropriate should be allowed on the air.

“Everything Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully researched and approved,” he claimed, adding that the Standards and Practices division read all the scripts for Schneider’s shows and watched every episode.

The young actors’ parents or guardians were also on set during the shooting.

A source close to Schneider also defended the producer, saying that the “goo” sprayed on Spears was green, “just like Nickelodeon’s famous slime,” claiming that “this episode aired and was seen by millions of people.” and (as far as we know) ) not a single viewer was ever concerned.”

Last week, Nikolas protested outside Nickelodeon’s headquarters in Burbank, California.

She said TMZ that she wants to make Nick safe from children because, in my personal experience, working on Zoey 101, [I] didn’t feel safe.’

She said Variety: ‘It should not be a woman who should lead the way, it should be on the industry itself. … Because a predator will come and go – there will always be a predator. But if they don’t have a safe harbor, they can’t really sustain that abuse.’

Skimpy: Other female actors were reportedly forced to wear revealing clothes, and Schneider reportedly fought for ‘whatever was most revealing’ when they had to wear bathing suits

Elsewhere in the lengthy piece, Monet – who was 18 when she started filming for Victorious – said she was often forced to wear on-screen clothing that “were not age appropriate.”

“I wouldn’t even wear it as an adult today,” she added.

A writer who worked for Schneider also claimed that when the actress wore bathing suits, he would insist that they get “whatever was most revealing.”

Jennette McCurdy, who started iCarly before reprising her role in the spin-off Sam & Cat with costar Ariana Grande, avoids directly mentioning Schneider in her best-selling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, though she references a figure. who is only mentioned as The Creator who is believed to be Schneider.

She said she was subjected to an unwanted massage from The Creator, and she also accused the figure of pressuring her to drink alcohol despite being a minor.

He allegedly urged her to try some of his whiskey by claiming that he and the cast of Victorious would “get drunk together all the time.”

So far, McCurdy has not stated why she only refers to the unnamed figure as The Creator in her memoir.