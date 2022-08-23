Nick Saban is college football’s highest-paid coach AGAIN as Alabama approves his $93m extension

<!–

After an excruciatingly long month as the Southeastern Conference’s second-highest-paid football coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban is finally back on top, thanks to a new eight-year, $93 million contract extension.

Saban, 70, is the highest-paid college football coach ever with an average annual salary of $11.7 million. Saban previously earned an average annual salary of $9.7 million.

The school’s board of trustees approved the one-year extension on Tuesday — about a month after Saban’s former assistant Kirby Smart struck a new deal with defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, which will average him $11.2 over the next 10 seasons. million pays.

Smarts Bulldogs defeated Saban’s Crimson Tide twice in the final three weeks of the 2020 season to secure Georgia’s first national title since 1980, when current Senatorial nominee Herschel Walker was still playing for the school.

BEST PAID COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES (AVERAGE SALARY) Nick Saban, Alabama: $11.7 million Kirby Smart, Georgia: $10.25 million Lincoln Riley, USC: $10 million (estimated/reported salary) Brian Kelly of LSU, Mel Tucker of the State of Michigan and Ryan Day of the State of Ohio: $9.5 million

In addition to Saban and Smart’s deals, college football’s other highest-paid coaches include: Brian Kelly of LSU (10 years, $95 million), Mel Tucker of the State of Michigan (10 years, $95 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (10 years, $93 million), Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M (10 years, $ 90 million) and James Franklin of Penn State (10 years, $85 million).

Under Saban, who previously won a national title at LSU, the Tide has finished in the No. 1 position six times and has never finished outside the AP’s Top 10.

Nick Saban, the son of journeyman coach Lou Saban, is now entering his 16th season, setting a record 183-25 during his time in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide has played in six of their last seven national championship games and went 3-3.

Alabama enters the season with the No. 1 ranking in both the AP and the coaches’ polls.

Saban’s extensions have become almost perfunctory for Alabama, who signed him to a three-year deal for nearly $85 million in June 2021.

On Tuesday, Alabama’s athletic director Greg Byrne also received a raise and will now earn $1.49 million this year, with increases pushing that target to $1.91 million by 2028.