Nick Nurse: Raptors’ Scottie Barnes playing ‘catch-up’ after minor ankle injury

TORONTO — Scottie Barnes, last season’s NBA rookie of the year, has been delayed by an ankle problem that has compromised his fitness, according to Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

,,Listen, Scottie is catching up here and it’s noticeable,” the nurse said after practice on Tuesday. ,,I don’t think he showed much here in the pre-season. I mean, he was held up for training camp for the past three weeks, so that affected his fitness.”

The nurse called it a “slight ankle issue.”

“But they kept him out of all that, and now I think he’s a little behind, in conditioning, in feeling, all that sort of thing, so yeah, that’s it,” he said. “We just have to keep plugging and making him feel so he feels like he can play really hard.

“I always say that’s his key. Will his energy and enthusiasm remain the same as a year ago as the newbie in the candy store? If so, he shouldn’t have much to worry about.”

In April, Barnes joined Damon Stoudamire (1995-96) and Vince Carter (1998-99) as the Raptors who were honored as the league’s top rookie. Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 0.74 blocks in 35.4 minutes in 74 games. He led all rookies in minutes, finishing third in points and rebounds and fifth in assists, steals and blocks.

A starter in every game he played, Barnes became the first rookie in Raptors history to score at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists in a season. He also set the franchise rookie record for offensive rebounds with a team-high 195.

In four games this preseason, the 21-year-old averaged 6.3 points and 22.2 minutes while shooting 36.4 percent.

The nurse said he’s not worried about Barnes’ road ahead.

,,I’m just trying to answer the questions like what Scottie has to do to go to this next level and all this stuff,” the coach said. “I’m just trying to convey to him that energy and competitive enthusiasm that he has because when he does that, the skills and the shooting and all that stuff… learning when to play powerball and when to do skill moves to make. .. only gets better.

“He has worked on many things. He’s going to play more game reps, that sort of thing.”