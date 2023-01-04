Nick Kyrgios withdraws from ANOTHER tournament in major blow to Australian Open hopes

<!–

Nick Kyrgios has taken a huge blow in his bid to compete in the Australian Open after the tennis star pulled out of another warm-up event.

A week after angering his compatriots after withdrawing from the United Cup, Kyrgios has been confirmed not to play in the Adelaide International 2 on January 10.

Tournament officials confirmed that Kyrgios would not participate in the second week of the tournament due to injury.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from another tournament a few days before the Australian Open

“The Adelaide International can confirm that Nick Kyrgios will not participate in Week 2 of the tournament,” said a statement obtained by News Corp.

The event is clearly disappointed with this decision, as are the fans who support him, but injuries happen and health is always the priority.

The Adelaide International wishes Nick Kyrgios the best of luck and a speedy recovery, understanding the importance of preparing for the Australian Open. He is always welcome at Adelaide International.’

Kyrgios manager Daniel Horsfall also vented his frustration at those questioning the legitimacy of the Canberra-born star’s injuries.

“We are very excited and working every day to make sure we are ready for the Australian Open,” Horsfall said.

The 27-year-old angered his compatriots after pulling out of the United Cup last week

He was involved in a battle of words with Australian tennis star Lleyton Hewitt over his withdrawal

“A lot of people were angry after he pulled out of the United Cup, but I hope now they realize the injury is real.

“I wish more people would ask questions before putting in their money.”

The Australian Open starts on January 16.

Since his withdrawal from the United Cup, Kyrgios has been embroiled in a war of words with Australian tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, who was far from impressed by the 27-year-old’s 11-hour departure.

Kyrgios told The Sydney Morning Herald he had to prioritize his preparations for next month’s Australian Open, but after Alex de Minaur’s loss to Cameron Norrie, Hewitt said Kyrgios’ withdrawal was the hardest thing to swallow.

Despite being captain, Hewitt only learned that Kyrgios had withdrawn at the same time as the rest of the team: ten minutes before Australia faced the press on Wednesday.

When he tried to contact Kyrgios afterwards, Hewitt didn’t get an immediate answer.

“It was pretty tough not knowing what was going on for the last 24 hours,” Hewitt said Thursday night.

But now an ankle injury may hinder his chances of playing at Melbourne Park this month

“It was more likely the lack of communication.

“If Nick was just worried that’s one thing, but when it comes to the team and other people and I suspect their preparation…they want to play the best they can, not just in this event but leading up to it.” to the Australian Open.

“That’s probably the hardest.”

Kyrgios responded by pointing to captain Sam Stosur’s more measured reaction when Ajla Tomljanovic retired with a bruised left knee.

“Mmm, I wonder if (Sam) Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me… ‘hard to prepare if you don’t know what’s going on,'” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter .