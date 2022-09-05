Nick Kyrgios wins thrilling first set tiebreak against No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev at US Open

<!–

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has claimed first blood in his explosive round four match against world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the US Open by taking the first set in a tiebreak.

But the Russian star has bounced back in the second set to open up a 4-1 lead as the American public has been booing the Aussie for his antics.

It was vintage Kyrgios at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with a series of thunderous first serves and tremendously skilled shots tempered by two smashed rackets and a warning for abusing the chair umpire.

Sitting in Nick Kyrgios’ fan box must be exhausting. Constantly on edge whether to cheer louder, or shut up… coach or not coach… for fear of being yelled at anyway #US open #tennis — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) September 5, 2022

It comes after the Aussie used his booming first serve to negate Medvedev’s tactic of nullifying Kyrgios’ serve and volley play by playing closer to the net.

Kyrgios smashed his racket in frustration in the opening set against Medvedev

Both Kyrgios and Medvedev were excited in their round four match at Arthur Ashe Stadium

“I haven’t remembered it for years,” Woodbridge said in comment.

“He left, watched Kyrgios play him in Montreal… by coming forward, he takes the serve volley out of the equation.”

Kyrgios also raged in his own box, including best mate and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

“Tell me where the hell to serve,” he roared.

‘Fuck three times. Say something. Damn hell.’

The fireworks have had an impact on Medvedev, who threatened to leave the match if the abuse from Kyrgios’ box continued.

“Again, I don’t play anymore,” he said.

Medvedev claimed the first service break in the second set, with Kyrgios abandoning him and raising his arms to bring the crowd into the match.

Kyrgios, who famously stormed to the Wimbledon final this year, where he was stopped by Novak Djokovic, enjoys a 3-1 lead over Medvedev.

However, the Russian No. 1 did not play at Wimbledon after being suspended over his country’s conflict with Ukraine.

The fuse was lit for an explosive match before a ball was served in anger with Kyrgios saying they are ‘not friends’ prior to the match.

