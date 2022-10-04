Nick Kyrgios tries to get assault charges against Chiara Passari dismissed on mental health grounds

Nick Kyrgios is seeking to have assault charges dismissed on mental health grounds

Nick Kyrgios will seek to have his assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds.

Lawyers for the tennis star appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared.

They will then apply to have the case dismissed under part of the local crime law.

The Act gives judges the power to dismiss a charge if they are satisfied that an accused is mentally impaired and that dealing with a case in that way would benefit society as well as the offender.

The common assault charge relates to an alleged incident in January 2021 that was reported to ACT police in December.

The charge allegedly relates to an incident with his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Kyrgios’ lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith said the tennis player’s mental health history since 2015 made the application appropriate, citing a series of public statements by the world No.20.

The court heard that Kyrgios wanted to attend the summons in person.

The case was adjourned to set a date for the hearing.

