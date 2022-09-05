Nick Kyrgios’ tribute to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in humble speech after US Open win over Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios has made another mockery of the rankings, blowing the US Open wide with a heady fourth round victory over world No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev – and he’s sure to get credit for his classy post-match speech at center court.

In an explosive encounter laced with controversy and drama, Kyrgios risked default and overcame an ongoing verbal battle with the chair umpire before ousting the top seeded 7-6 (13-11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 on Sunday night.

It was the Wimbledon runner-up’s second loss to Medvedev in three weeks and Kyrgios jumped to Flushing Meadows for the first time in the quarter-finals.

After sidelining the crowd early in the win with a signature showdown with officials, the Aussie was praised for his classy comments just after taking match point – especially his heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Kyrgios beamed as he thanked his support team – and especially partner Costeen Hatzi – after taking one of the biggest wins of his career

The Aussie bad boy praised his ‘amazing girlfriend’ Costeen (pictured during the win over Medvedev) and said she and the rest of his team will be a big part of his success in 2022

“It was a great game, Daniil is the defending champion and he would have had a lot of pressure on his shoulders,” he said.

“But the way I play has been great over the past few months.

“I just work hard every day, which makes every practice session count. If I were to fall asleep, I would probably be out every night before.

‘I have a wonderful girlfriend, she helps me. My team, my physio, my whole team.

“I am very happy and hopefully I can keep it up. I want to go all the way, hopefully it’s possible.’

Finally realizing his rich potential, the 27-year-old will face another Russian, Karen Khachanov, for a semi-final spot on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).

The Aussie bowed after beating the defending US Open champion in four sets

Kyrgios’ former longtime friend Ajla Tomljanovic also played her fourth round match against in-form Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday, aiming to give Australia two quarter-finalists for the first time this century in New York.

Now three wins away from breaking his grand slam title duck, Kyrgios has been imperious at times.

He received a standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after winning a pulse-pounding opening set that lasted over an hour.

Other times he flirted with calamity.

It looked like he had thrown out the first set after leading 4-2 and then taking a 4-1 lead in the tiebreak, not to mention threatening the self-destruct button and engaging in an unnecessary, drawn-out exchange with the Greek referee. Eva Asderaki Moore.

The flammable Canberran sued Asderaki-Moore for apparently starting the shot clock too early.

After yelling at his support squad in his second round match (pictured in the front row, with Costeen Hatzi on the far right), Kyrgios had nothing but praise for them after his immense win

The Aussie exploded at match officials again and was booed for it – but won the crowd in his 7-6 (13-11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory

“You’re the only umpire I have a problem with in this case,” Kyrgios fired at her.

‘Use your common sense. Just use it a little.’

But after regaining his composure and fending off three set points, Kyrgios brought in a fourth of his own with a superb backhand drop shot that nearly turned back to his side of the net.

It was probably the shot of the entire match and he took the set properly when Medvedev sent a forehand wide after 63 minutes of quality tennis.

But it didn’t take long for tensions to really boil.

Medvedev was furious with the referee for failing to warn Kyrgios after the Australian, frustrated by an early break in the second set, entered the front row of the stands and likely a spectator within inches of hitting a ball.

Medvedev then threatened to retire if someone from Kyrgios’ entourage on the court was not sent away for disrupting the highest run between his first and second serve.

“They can’t,” Medvedev raged.

“If they do it a second time, I’m not playing they’re out until someone is out.”

The victory over Medvedev (pictured together right after the match point) propels the Aussie to a quarter-final on Wednesday morning, Australian time

After leveling the match by set, Medvedev received an extraordinary, possibly unprecedented gift from Kyrgios.

After appearing to have earned a break point in the second game of the third set when Medvedev was unable to return the ball, Kyrgios ran over the net in celebration and struck the ball away for a balk.

However, Asderaki-Moore rightly awarded the point to Medvedev as the Russian’s shot, although clearly not over the net, was ‘still in play’.

“I thought it was legal,” said Kyrgios, shrugging off the gaffe, somewhat unusually, before breaking Medvedev in his next service game to claim a 3-1 lead and then a two-set lead. grab one.

Kyrgios turned things around with another break in the third game of the fourth set, then turned into an audible obscenity the next game.

But it didn’t matter as Kyrgios caught a double break and rode to a 20th win in his last 23 games after two hours and 53 minutes.