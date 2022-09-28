Nick Kyrgios slams Tennis Australia after practice court debacle with Thanasi Kokkinakis

Took to Instagram to portray his frustration along with comedian Elliot Loney

Nick Kyrgios was stunned that there was no practice track available in Melbourne Park

Nick Kyrgios has taken to Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to make it onto the court of the world’s largest tennis academy in Melbourne.

The winners of the Australian Open men’s doubles were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who explained the bizarre scenario in Kyrgios’ lengthy Instagram story.

The 27-year-old was at Melbourne Park on Tuesday for the Japan Open in Tokyo – and was aghast that no jobs were available.

Unsurprisingly, he expressed his frustration at the outcome to his millions of followers on social media.

“Training here for a day in Melbourne and not being able to get a court,” Kyrgios was initially furious.

‘NOTHING HAS CHANGED. When are you going to start prioritizing players????’

As Krygios’ Instagram story continued, the funny man Loney took center stage.

He first took on the role of legendary Australian sports commentator Bruce McAvaney when the ‘Special Ks’ eventually secured an inner court – then impersonated a TV news reporter.

“In breaking news, tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were stranded without a paddle,” Loney said in an apparent “live cross.”

“They (Tennis Australia) were unable to accommodate the superstars, instead giving way to the grasses (rooters) who failed to hit the ball – despite being on the court for three hours.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were joined by Melbourne-based comedian Elliot Loney (pictured), who took on the sporting identity persona Bruce McAvaney

The ‘Special Ks’ eventually secured an indoor track and enjoyed a hit for the Japan Open in Tokyo (pictured, at the Australian Open in January)

“It comes despite winning Krygios, winning the Australian Open (with Kokkinakis) and making millions of people interested in tennis.”

Kyrgios, 27, is now ranked 20th in the world according to the official ATP ranking.

It follows an impressive year in which he was a finalist at Wimbledon and reached the quarterfinals at the US Open.

He seems to have settled out of court and is tipped to propose to his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in 2023.

The couple in love – who live together in Sydney – have also previously stated that they plan to eventually start a family together.