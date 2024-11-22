Nick Kyrgios reveals the very racy fashion choice he makes on the tennis court: ‘I need to feel it nice and free down there’

Nick Kyrgios made a shocking admission Thursday about what was under his tennis shorts when he competed on sports courts throughout his celebrated career.

The Australian tennis champion, 29, told Nova’s Jase & Lauren that he often didn’t wear underwear under his shorts when competing professionally.

‘I free throw! A fun fact for you: I play free ball when I play tennis, so when I play Grand Slams, you can imagine me now, playing free ball. Fun fact for you!’ Nick admitted.

The shocked hosts then asked the Australian Open champion to confirm whether he was serious, and were stunned when Nick assured them he wasn’t joking.

“I need to feel good and free down there when I have breaking points.”

Nick has earned a reputation as a troublemaker for his flammable nature on the court, including being fined $166,714 for a vulgar, expletive-filled rager at the Cincinnati Masters and even dragging Hollywood star Ben Stiller into an argument with a heckler. .

Nick Kyrgios (pictured) made a shocking admission on Thursday about what was under his tennis shorts when he competed on sports courts throughout his celebrated career.

It comes after Nick discussed his plans to start a family with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

The couple went Instagram official in December 2021, and two months later, the Wimbledon champion said Hatzi was the one who brought out “the best” in him.

Now he’s getting ready to take his relationship to the next level.

‘I’m at that stage where I’m looking to settle down and have a family. “I think that’s incredibly normal,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I have lost at tennis, I have lost at love, I have lost at everything. I feel like you have to lose it to learn what you have,” he added.

‘We have a great relationship. “I want to continue doing the right things so we can grow.”

However, despite his excitement about starting the rest of his life with Hatzi, Kyrgios said they have “nothing planned” for this year in terms of engagement or pregnancy.

In October, Nick officially announced that he will return for the World Tennis League event in Abu Dhabi from December 19-22.

That will give him enough time to prepare for another assault on the Australian Open, where he previously held the doubles title alongside fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He has been working as a commentator during his enforced hiatus from the sport and has previously spoken about his desire to retire early.

“I’ve beaten almost everyone who came before me, I’ve reached a Grand Slam final, I’ve won a Grand Slam doubles title, I’ve won multiple titles and I’ve made money,” he said.

“But I think the only thing I have as a goal now is a Grand Slam. I think that will be the only thing that will silence people at the end of the day. That will be my deep motivation.”

With his return assured, Kyrgios was also asked about his eventual retirement and his response was very different to the previous times when he hinted that he would hang up his racket early.

“I’m far from done, to be honest,” he said.

‘I’m in the last stages of my career but I still have one or two years left… I feel very good.

‘I’m hitting for about three hours every day now. My wrist from surgery has completely healed and I feel motivated.”

The Australian insists that they have not understood it correctly.

“I guess they branded me that just because I was a little outside the circle of what a normal tennis player is,” he said.

“I don’t think I have that perception among the Australian public anymore. But at the beginning of my career, people thought I was like a murderer.’