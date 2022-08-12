Nick Kyrgios reveals heartbreak over his sick parents as he beats Aussie Alex de Minaur in Canada

Nick Kyrgios blasted his compatriot Alex de Minaur at the Canadian Open on Friday and immediately opened up about his sad family situation at home.

The Wimbledon runner-up, currently number 37 in the ATP rankings, gave a masterclass against the Minaur, winning in sets 6-2 6-3 and claiming victory in just 62 minutes.

Earlier this week, the Canberran revealed that his mother and father are both in poor health – with his mother currently in hospital and in need of a kidney transplant.

“I miss home, I’m not going to lie,” he said after the win.

Nick Kyrgios pictured in happier times pictured with his brother, father and mother

“I haven’t seen my mom and dad in about three months. I miss them, but at the same time I know I only have a few tournaments left before I go home.’

Earlier in the week, after a memorable comeback win over Daniil Medvedev, the Aussie signed a touching message to his ailing mother on a TV camera that read, “Be strong Ma.”

“It’s hard because even now I’m traveling, my mom is currently in the hospital, my dad isn’t very well, my brother just had a baby and I can’t be there with my family if normal people would want to. be with them,’ said Kyrgios.

“It’s hard to get out of Australia because we can’t travel back and forth. There are many things that people do not see. They just see me winning, losing, throwing a racket, doing those things. They don’t really understand the challenges that I face or that people on tour have to deal with, what’s happening in their personal lives.’

De Minaur went into the first showdown with his Davis Cup teammate as Australia’s No. 1, but suffered a nasty reality check in a 6-2 6-3 mauling at the hands of the best player on tour.

It took Kyrgios barely an hour to complete a 15th win of his past 16 matches and guarantee himself another major boost in the rankings ahead of the US Open which starts on August 29.

Kyrgios claimed it was difficult to play against his friend, but at times it seemed like he was playing with De Minaur, who barely won a point in the first four games.

He finally came on the board in the fifth game, but Kyrgios, who mixed stylish serve volley moves with ferocious backcourt power, effortlessly took the opening set in 23 minutes before immediately grabbing an early break in the second.

Nick Kyrgios holds up his racket in victory after toppling Alex de Minaur on Friday

He briefly lost his composure after failing to serve out the game at 5-2, but regained his composure to take the win with a brutal fourth break.

Kyrgios said it was difficult to back up from his emotional second round victory over world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to keep his streak going.

“It’s never easy to play a friend, especially when they’re Australians. So I just came here and got the job done,” he said.

“We are such good friends and he has had such a good career with the Australian flag so far and it was just tough mentally.

“I played the way I was supposed to play. He’s a great player. If you play to his strengths, he’s one of the best players from the back in the game and he’s so quick.”

The red-hot Wimbledon runner-up rises from 37th to number 27 in the standings and could crack the world’s top 15 if he bolsters last week’s success in Washington with an eighth career title on Sunday.

That would secure Kyrgios a crucial top-16 spot in New York, and ensure the 27-year-old wouldn’t play a higher-ranked rival until the second week of the final grand slam of the season.

“It was more of a goal so I didn’t get one of the titans or the big gods in the first round (on Flushing Meadows),” Kyrgios said.

“I can really work my way into the draw if the draw is right. But look, I always feel like my game is there.

Alex de Minaur struggled badly against a red-hot Kyrgios – lost the match in just 62 minutes

“I feel that way no matter who I play against – like today I felt great – and hopefully I can keep it up.”

Kyrgios’ more immediate focus is Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the semi-finals of a sixth tournament to be held outside of an injury-forced withdrawal in Mallorca the week before Wimbledon.

Hurkacz defeated Kyrgios two months ago in Halle and reached the last eight on Thursday with a bony 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 7-6 (7-3) victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Earlier, fourth seed Casper Ruud advanced to the quarters with a 6-7 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Ruud is the highest number remaining in the singles draw after the demise of the top three of the series – Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas – on Wednesday.

But home hope Felix Auger-Aliassime is also still lurking after ousting ninth seed Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4.

Norrie’s compatriots Dan Evans and Jack Draper plus American Tommy Paul also advanced to the quarter-finals.