Nick Kyrgios returns home with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after meltdown at US Open

Will then travel to Canberra to see his parents, who are both battling a disease

Expected to spend a few days with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi .’s family

The 27-year-old flew from New York to Sydney at 8 a.m. on Friday morning

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is back on Australian shores after US Open attack

A radiant Nick Kyrgios has flown home to Australia to finally reunite with family and friends after his incredible collapse at the US Open.

The 27-year-old arrived at Sydney International Airport around 8am on Friday with glamorous girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in tow, after waving goodbye to Flushing Meadows in the quarter-finals.

Kyrgios lost a five-set thriller to Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Thursday (AEST) and after shaking hands with his opponent and the chair umpire, the Canberra-born on-field entertainer lost his cool completely.

He left a trail of debris on the field at Arthur Ashe Stadium after crushing two rackets and was also fined for spitting earlier in the tournament.

It left Krygios $47,000 out of pocket from his two weeks in New York.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios at Sydney Airport with friend Costeen Hatzi and her family

Kyrgios was all smiles after flying in from New York, where he made the quarterfinals of the US Open

In his post-match press conference, Krygios lamented his missed opportunity at the final grand slam of 2022.

‘I feel really shit. I feel like I’ve let so many people down,” he said. “I just came out flat, physically I didn’t feel great.

‘I’m devastated. But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He is a warrior.

“He just played the big points well. There was really nothing in it. I feel like I failed at this event. That’s how it feels.’

The scenes were completely different at Mascot Airport, where Kyrgios caught up with Hatzi’s family.

Coffee was in high demand after flying straight to Mascot, with Kyrgios enjoying his best year ever on the ATP circuit

Kyrgios (pictured talking to Costeen’s mother Mary outside the airport) has been welcomed into the Hatzi family

Kyrgios will soon be heading to the nation’s capital to see his ailing parents, Norlaila ‘Nill’ Kyrgios (right) and father Giorgos (left)

Kyrgios is expected to relax in the Harbor City for the next few days before heading to the country’s capital to see his own parents, who are both battling illness.

The tennis star has spoken out about desperate homesickness several times this year, posting a photo of his mother on Instagram this week with the caption “Makes me so sad and so happy at the same time.”

After years of failing to realize his potential on the ATP tour, Kyrgios has finally shown tennis fans what he is capable of in recent months.

He made it to the Wimbledon final and won the Citi Open in Washington before finishing in the last eight in the Big Apple.

He also took the men’s doubles title at Melbourne Park at the start of the year with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He is likely to start in the top 20 in the world in 2023 and will be seeded at the Australian Open in January.