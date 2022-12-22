Nick Kyrgios reignites war of words with Bernard Tomic – then has a nap courtside in Dubai

<!–

The feud between tennis bad boys Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic has flared up again after a fan took to Twitter to ask a question about the allocation of wild card spots ahead of next month’s Australian Open.

On Thursday, Tennis Australia confirmed that young talents Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata do not need to qualify for the men’s singles draw.

When a Twitter user suggested that Tomic, 30, earn a wildcard into Melbourne Park, Kyrgios replied: “Hahahahaha NO HE DID NOT.”

Fallen star Tomic, ranked 462 in the world, has yet to respond publicly.

Given the pair’s colorful history — including the suggestion that they resolve their differences in a boxing ring and a $1 million “winner takes all” tennis match — an answer is probably not far off.

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios, 27, is currently in Dubai to participate in the World Tennis League exhibition tournament.

Fallen star Tomic is now ranked 462nd in the world and has played a handful of third tier tournaments this year in a sad fall from grace

After Novak Djokovic pulled out of his exhibition match in Dubai against Kyrgios, the Aussie showman pretended to take a nap on the court (pictured)

His highly anticipated showdown with Novak Djokovic failed to materialize after the Serbian superstar pulled out at the last minute due to illness.

Many supporters were dissatisfied, with the price of tickets being too high in the eyes of many.

Kyrgios was still entertaining the audience, pretending to take a nap in the courtyard at one point.

“I’m a huge fan of the team environment, I think it’s pretty cool,” Kyrgios said when asked about the World Tennis League format.

“It’s a good experience for the fans and the players, the team aspect gives tennis a bit of a different dynamic.”

Breaking: Novak Djokovic will not play against Nick Kyrgios tonight. He’s on the track to support his team, but says he has no feeling. It’s Grigor Dimitrov against the Aussie, so we don’t get a rematch of the Wimbledon final. Crowd… is not happy as expected. It’s full today. pic.twitter.com/KaNGkZaE9w — Jose Morgado (@josemorgado) December 21, 2022

wtf. Djokovic withdrew from the Kyrgios match at the last minute because he was “not feeling well”… He feels well enough to jump the sideline. What a coward, just play the exhibition. Outcome doesn’t matter. — Women’s tennis shark (@zbets3) December 21, 2022

This was the year Kyrgios finally lived up to its potential.

In addition to his impressive performances with the All England Club, he also won the Australian Open doubles title with good buddy Thanasi Kokkinakis and made it to the quarterfinals at the US Open.

Kyrgios will return to Australia after Christmas to play in the inaugural United Cup, which starts on December 29.

Competitions are held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.