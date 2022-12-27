Nick Kyrgios pulls out of United Cup, misses Nadal clash

Nick Kyrgios sensationally withdrew from the United Cup just 24 hours before his first match, which was to be the first time he had played in Australia since the Wimbledon final.

Kyrgios, who arrived in the country earlier this week after spending Christmas abroad, cited the need to recover from various injuries as the reason he missed the $22m mixed event in Sydney.

Tournament officials announced Kyrgios’ retirement moments before members of the Australia team were to appear at a press conference.

He was due to play Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Rafael Nadal of Spain in their two round-robin singles matches.