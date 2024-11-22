Nick Kyrgios makes a VERY rude confession about his never-before-heard tennis habit after Mike Tyson Jake Paul fight

Nick Kyrgios has made a strange and revealing confession following Mike Tyson’s successful fight against Jake Paul.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion was outmatched by the boxing sensation turned YouTube, who is 31 years younger than the boxing superstar.

While there was much anticipation before the fight, a strange moment unfolded in Tyson’s dressing room, when Netflix appeared to broadcast the American’s bare butt on live television.

Reacting to the hilarious viral moment, Kyrgios had his own confession about his pre-match routine.

talking to Jase and Lauren at Nova 100 This week, the polarizing tennis star admitted that, like Tyson, he doesn’t like wearing pants while on the tennis court.

‘Right behind Tyson, you always wear pants in the locker room, right? Just in case the camera catches,’ Jase asked.

Nick Kyrgios has made a rather strange and funny confession about how he likes to play tennis

Netflix had aired images of Mike Tyson’s bare butt before his fight against Jake Paul

The former undisputed heavyweight champion (right) was defeated by Jake Paul (left) by unanimous decision.

‘Actually I don’t! I free ball! Fun fact for you, I play free ball when I play tennis, so when I play Grand Slams, you can imagine me now, free ball… fun fact for you!’ Kyrgios responded.

Jase pressed the tennis player further on his statement, asking: ‘Yeah, forget about how it feels before the AO, no underwear, Nick! Actually?’

“I need to feel good and free down there when I get break points,” Kyrgios responded.

The Australian also praised Paul for the work he has done to establish himself in the boxing world.

“Jake Paul is a great athlete,” Kyrgios added. “He’s worked hard. There’s no denying he’s a legitimate fighter right now.” He is one of the biggest names in entertainment. So he’s at that point where he can literally put anyone in front of him.

‘People are going to, I mean, we’re the idiots to be honest! We’re the idiots sitting around broadcasting it. But look at accessories for both. I mean, look, Tyson, even stepping into the ring at 60 years old is incredible. I mean, I don’t, it seemed like I was struggling, but those guys are smart businessmen. That’s all I’m going to say.’

The Australian tennis superstar will return to the tennis courts at the end of December at the World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi after being plagued by a series of injuries over the past two years.

He has played once competitively during that time, but is preparing to return to the court at this summer’s Australian Open.

Kyrgios hilariously admitted that he also likes not wearing pants when he goes out on the pitch to play.

He also revealed one thing that bothers him about modern tennis stars: “I hate that shit.”

Kyrgios is eager to get back on the court, but revealed the only thing that seems to bother him about the way tennis is played, stating that people are too friendly on the court.

“I think we are in a very interesting moment in the world of tennis,” he said during his interview on Nova 100.

“Obviously, we see, you know, Djokovic, you know, I think we could all say he’s at the end of his career. He’s still a phenomenal player.

“But Nadal, literally, today, officially, is the last time we’ll see him on the court. Federer is gone. Look, there are still some amazing players, but I think the game is a little bland right now. And, you know , they all like each other and they’re all friends with each other, and to be honest, I hate that shit.

‘We are everyone’s best friend. And I say, that’s not, I mean, as Australians too, if you look at our sports, they’re difficult. AFL, NRL. That’s why we watch, we watch for entertainment, we watch for bad blood, we watch for, you know, something maybe happening.

“I’m all for being friends off the court, and I think there’s too much respect inside the lines right now in the tennis world.”