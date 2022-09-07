Nick Kyrgios LOSES to Karen Khachanov in a US Open five-set thriller

<!–

Nick Kyrgios exited the US Open with less bang and more wail as he succumbed to the raw power of Karen Khachanov.

The Australian will now get the journey home he has been so talked about after falling 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 6-4 in three hours 39 minutes with the time at 1am .

Initially suffering from a knee problem – and perhaps ruining the decision to play doubles here – he never got all excited and looked subdued at times in a match dominated by serve in which 61 aces were split almost evenly.

It’s been a transformative summer for Kyrgios, but this was a draining end, despite fighting to the end when he might have folded before.

With no previous champion in the field, it was an excellent opportunity for him to join the Australian Major winners.

Instead, the muscular and slightly mechanical Khachanov, who kept his concentration admirably, will now face Norwegian Casper Ruud for a place in the final.

Kyrgios moves with an odd gait at the best of times, but there was something decidedly less animated about him as the first set rattled at breakneck speed.

Amid a flurry of aces from both men, the first eleven games lasted just half an hour, before a tight twelfth in which Kyrgios left the door ajar for the Russian to get a foot in.

Then came the call for the trainer, who entered the field to feverishly massage what initially appeared to be both sides of the Australian’s left knee.

“I don’t want to play through this,” he told his support box in the corner, before promptly playing through and breaking Khachanov in the third game.

He slowly gained the upper hand and limited himself to chunking at the change of the end of what was in reality an often uninspiring match.

His temper ran wild as he missed a second breakpoint at 4-4 in the third, flinging his racket in disgust and screaming some very audible obscenities that referee James Keothavong chose to ignore.

He eventually handed out an unsportsmanlike conduct offense for throwing a water bottle.

Kyrgios had to save two set points in the next game, one of which came from a badly misplaced forehand from Khachanov as he charged into the net.

The Russian didn’t make the same mistake when two more showed up in the next game, stayed in the rally and won when Kyrgios scored a backhand.

As the clock ticked towards midnight, the Australian went into a break, only to return it to his sternly determined opponent with a loose serve game.

An increasingly crass crowd – including one man getting a haircut before – roared him towards the tiebreak, where he always led, and took it 7-3.

Although the knee didn’t seem to be an issue anymore, when it broke, he got off to a bad start, regretting only taking two of the nine break points.

As a final act, he furiously slammed two of his rackets into the court after shaking hands.