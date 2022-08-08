Nick Kyrgios is overcome by emotion as he wins first singles title for THREE YEARS at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios’ best season of his career has continued with the Australian securing his first ATP Tour title in three years with a straight-set win in the Citi Open final in Washington.

It took Kyrgios just 81 minutes to beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 to round out a tournament in which he managed a whopping 64 serve without being broken.

The 27-year-old became emotional after winning the match point, fell flat on his back on the pitch and raised his hands over his eyes.

It is Kyrgios’ seventh ATP title and the first since he won in Washington in 2019.

After the match, the often fiery Aussie was all class as he congratulated Nishioka, who had previously considered retiring in 2022.

The Aussie told the crowd how he pulled himself out of some ‘really dark places’ after collapsing on the pitch when he won in straight sets

Kyrgios praised his ‘incredible transformation’ over the past year as the stellar form that took him to the Wimbledon final continues

“It was emotional for me to see where I was so far last year, it’s an incredible transformation,” he told the crowd.

“I love this field, I’ve played so many good games here. I’m just really happy with myself.

“I’ve been to some really dark places and just to turn it around…there are so many people who have helped me get there, but I myself have shown some serious strength to just keep going and persevere and get through it to get through those really hard times.’

Kyrgios went on to compliment his opponent – revealing that they’ve known each other since they were kids.

“I want to congratulate Yoshi on a great week, you beat quality players every round,” he said.

“You deserve to be here and I would never want to see a talented player like you retire. We’ve known each other since [we were] 14 and you’ve grown into a great player.

“I hope you keep playing and make many more finals, but let’s keep the record the same.”

Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi – who is undoubtedly one of the people who helped Kygios through his dark times – shares a moment with him after the win

Hatzi posted a photo of the couple in love with the Citi Open trophy on her Instagram

Kyrgios won over fans when he paid a stylish tribute to his opponent Yoshihito Nishioka (pictured together) and revealed that they’ve known each other since they were 14

Kyrgios broke the crowd when he referred to his famously controversial brawls with match officials.

“The relationship with the umpires is still tense, but I want to thank everyone.”

He thanked the “ball boys” before quickly correcting himself when he realized how old they were and called them “ball women and men.”

The Aussie’s girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, later posted a much-loved photo of the couple in the locker room after the win, where Nick posed with the trophy and captioned it with four love heart emojis.

Kyrgios is also chasing a third doubles title of the year, having reached the final in Washington alongside American Jack Sock, where they will face Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the decider.

Kyrgios has made it to the Wimbledon final and looks on track to secure a key US Open seeding starting August 29 in New York, ahead of the big events in Montreal and Cincinnati.