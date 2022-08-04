Nick Kyrgios helps fan after she was hit by a ball – but doesn’t get the response he was hoping for

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios got a startling response when he rushed to help an elderly fan who was hit in the face by a stray ball during his match at the Citi Open on Wednesday.

The Wimbleon finalist took on American Tommy Paul during the tournament in Washington DC when his return from service bounced over the divider and hit a woman on the head as she sat in the front row directly behind the baseline.

After Paul went to look at the fan, holding her face in her hands, Kyrgios handed her one of his towels as a souvenir in a touching gesture – only for the woman to turn to the fan next to her and ask, ” What is this for?’

Kyrgios hands the elderly fan his towel after he punched her in the face on his return

She then turns to the spectator next to her and asks, “What’s this for?”

Kyrgios then won the match 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16, where he will face fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka, the tallest player in ATP tour history at 211 cm and takes a devastating first serve.

He will also face Edouart Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut in the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles.

Fresh off winning the doubles title at the Atlanta Open earlier this week, the Aussie continues the stellar form that took him to the brink of the singles title at Wimbledon.

His serve was not broken once during the win over Paul, where he joked with fans and asked them where to hit the ball.

However, it was not easy for him to come back from his Wimbledon defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic.

The Aussie’s good form, dating back to his lead up to Wimbledon, continues at the Citi Open in Washington DC

“It took me a while to get over that loss,” he admitted after beating Marcos Giron in straight sets in the match prior to his win over Paul.

“Since I’ve picked up a racket, that’s always been the goal I’ve been told, a Wimbledon final, a Wimbledon championship… the highest accolade you can get.

“I was so close I could almost taste it. So it was really hard for me to deal with that loss, but I feel like I did everything I could to get back.”

Despite his reputation as the bad boy of tennis, Kyrgios is known for his good-hearted gestures to spectators and officials – and even for entertaining everyone on the court by joking with a Hollywood star.

The loss of Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon singles final hit Kyrgios hard. “I was so close I could almost taste it…it was really hard for me to digest,” he said

At this year’s Australian Open, he threw his racket at a young fan during a doubles match with his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He also gave an eight-year-old boy an autographed racket at the same tournament after making him cry when he angrily knocked a ball off the field, right in the child’s face.

The 27-year-old made headlines around the world in March when he enticed Ben Stiller into conversation while the movie star sat in court during his loss to Rafael Nadal at the US Indian Wells tournament.

He asked a joker if he was good at tennis, and when he replied that he wasn’t, Kyrgios shot back, “Exactly, so don’t tell me how to play,” before pointing at Stiller and saying, “I’ll tell him how to act? No.’

Stiller later tweeted about the incident, to which the Aussie replied, “Thank you. Maybe we can work on the next movie together, I think I have some acting in me. How’s your tennis going?’

Stiller wrote: ‘I could use some help with my serve, but maybe a new doubles team? We can discuss it on set.”